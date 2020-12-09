Baraboo council changes Police and Fire Commission to appointed, not elected positions after legal concerns

According to unofficial minutes of the commission meeting, members wanted to seek an opinion from current Attorney General Josh Kaul over whether the commissioners could remain elected positions because they had been operating that way since an opinion in 1932 by the state attorney general at the time.

Commission Secretary Dennis Kluge spoke during public comment at the council meeting and reiterated the desire of the commissioners to seek another opinion despite three attorneys who advised the city it would not be wise to continue against state statute 62.13, which specifically calls on the mayor to appoint each of the five members for a five-year term.

“We don’t understand what the rush is to have this done right now,” Kluge said. “And what the urgency is to have the second reading waived, then it passes right away.”

Kluge said that in 1985 and 2014, the issue was examined but ultimately never reconciled through any action. He asked members to slow down the process to wait for an opinion and to give residents time to understand a change in their power.

“We ask that if nothing else, you table this until the voters out there can get an understanding of what’s going on,” Kluge said.