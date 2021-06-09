Baraboo council eliminates COVID-19 precautions

Council member Heather Kierzek asked what the change means for employees who test positive for COVID-19.

“So this would also eliminate the requirement to report if you have a COVID-19 positive test as an employee,” Kierzek said.

With the policy no longer in place, employees would follow the guidance of their medical provider, Bradley said, and use vacation time or sick leave to stay home until advised they can return to work. Without the policy, there is no requirement for employees to divulge the positive results of a test. The policy had previously created temporary paid leave for employees ordered to stay home by a supervisor, who they were required to tell if they had a positive COVID-19 test.

Masks will no longer be required in city buildings as a result of the repeal of the policy. Under CDC guidance, unvaccinated people should still wear a mask and remain 6 feet away from others or social distance as much as possible.

Council members also discussed how the change will affect the tax service. Currently, the contracted service run by Abby Vans of Neillsville has been operating by taking only one passenger at a time, though it is set up to be a ride sharing service. Any guidelines over whether drivers would continue to wear masks would be set by Abby Vans.