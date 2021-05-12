Baraboo council extends employee COVID-19 policy

Baraboo Common Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to extend the citywide employee COVID-19 policy.
City Administrator Casey Bradley told council members that the goal would be to expand the policy through July to ensure workers have had every chance to become vaccinated.
“We’d like to keep it in place for the time being until we get better rollout of the vaccine,” Bradley said. “Once we’ve had some time for people to get their vaccine and passed the minimum amount of time to be fully resistant at that point, then we’ll look at coming back and modifying the policy.”
All eight members present agreed without discussion. Michael Plautz was absent.
The policy was enacted in September and approved by department supervisors before being considered at the council level. Revisions to the policy to comply with federal law were approved during a Jan. 26 meeting.
It was scheduled to expire March 31, but the continuation of the pandemic prompted the request for an extension. It will be reviewed again before July 31 by council members if it would need to be extended a second time.
When the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down a mask mandate March 31 as part of an emergency order by Gov. Tony Evers, the city took no action on any type of mask mandate for city residents. Bradley said at the time that none of the council members shared a desire to discuss a mandate within the city.
According to the CDC, the best way to stay protected from the COVID-19 virus is to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth when out in public, remain 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas, get vaccinated and wash hands frequently, using hand sanitizer as a substitute when soap and water are not available.
Council members had deliberated a mask mandate in August at roughly the same time the Sauk County Board of Supervisors voted that the county did not have the authority to enact such a mandate. Baraboo officials suspended further talks of a mandate after the emergency order issued by Gov. Evers.
There are signs at the doors of city buildings urging anyone who enters to wear a mask, though it is not enforced.
The employee policy requires that employees wear masks while working with some possible exceptions, practice good hygiene by washing hands and coughing or sneezing into a tissue or elbow, maintain social distancing, hold meetings virtually whenever possible and report possible exposure or illness.
Employees could be sent home by a supervisor or ordered to receive a negative COVID-19 test as well as quarantining at home before being allowed back to work. Some employees can work remotely.
The policy created temporary paid leave of up to 10 working days for anyone who may be ordered not to come to work because of exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or symptoms of infection with the virus.
Bradley said after this extension, the policy could be eliminated around the July 31 end date.
“Essentially, at that point, we’ll come back and look at removing it altogether, unless the council wants to make other modifications to it,” Bradley said.
Council members also:
- Voted unanimously for final approval of the annexation of a 1.91-acre parcel of land in the 1200 block of Carpenter Street owned by the Kenneth H. & Joyce A. Alt Revocable Trust and rezoning it as single-family residential
- Approved the renaming of the plaza along the Baraboo Riverwalk near the city municipal building as the “Mike Palm Plaza” recognizing former Mayor Mike Palm, who did not run for reelection in April after three terms in the seat
