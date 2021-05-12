Baraboo council extends employee COVID-19 policy

According to the CDC, the best way to stay protected from the COVID-19 virus is to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth when out in public, remain 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas, get vaccinated and wash hands frequently, using hand sanitizer as a substitute when soap and water are not available.

Council members had deliberated a mask mandate in August at roughly the same time the Sauk County Board of Supervisors voted that the county did not have the authority to enact such a mandate. Baraboo officials suspended further talks of a mandate after the emergency order issued by Gov. Evers.

There are signs at the doors of city buildings urging anyone who enters to wear a mask, though it is not enforced.

The employee policy requires that employees wear masks while working with some possible exceptions, practice good hygiene by washing hands and coughing or sneezing into a tissue or elbow, maintain social distancing, hold meetings virtually whenever possible and report possible exposure or illness.

Employees could be sent home by a supervisor or ordered to receive a negative COVID-19 test as well as quarantining at home before being allowed back to work. Some employees can work remotely.