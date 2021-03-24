Baraboo council eyes housing development on east side of city

After 20 years, some eastside land should see development.

Baraboo Common Council members unanimously approved a pre-development agreement with a known local developer Tuesday for the possible addition of a subdivision on a 128-acre parcel currently owned by the city.

The agreement is the first step in a planning process to build additional housing. The city agrees not to work with other potential developers while the developer who signs the agreement understands they can begin planning which requires a cost to produce a layout for the city to consider.

The city purchased the land, commonly referred to as the "Jackson Property" on the eastern outskirts of the city in 2001 for $1.2 million. It has remained vacant ever since, awaiting development, though at least once the city has considered selling the parcel.

Officials began looking for a way to increase housing in a town where there’s a shortage, City Administrator Casey Bradley said.

“We were trying to, essentially, looking at addressing some of the needs in the community,” Bradley said. “Reaching out and trying to see if there were developers in potentially filling that void, or addressing that need, and found one that was very much interested.”