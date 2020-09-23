Baraboo council members voice concerns over plan for downtown event

Stieve said he felt confident in trusting members of the county health department. He said Sauk County Nurse Manager Jessie Phalen met with organizers a day earlier and that they planned to organize guidelines to host the event while minimizing spread of the coronavirus.

Council member Tom Kolb asked what entity would enforce hygiene and masking requirements, which Stieve said would likely be the health department. It wasn’t clear whether there would be people in place to ensure guidelines are followed. Fellow council member Kathleen Thurow said a concern would be that security guards hired by the group might not be the entity enforcing COVID-19 rules, leaving the responsibility to others.

“It was explained to the organizers that this event is bigger than the Baraboo Young Professionals,” Stieve said. “It’s about the city of Baraboo and their group, because the people that get the black eye are not the two organizers if something goes awry here. It’s the city of Baraboo and the organization.”

Stieve said “the bottom line” is that rules have to be followed if gatherings like the planned event are allowed to take place.

Council member Jason Kent expressed concern over hosting an event as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.