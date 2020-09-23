Baraboo council members voice concerns over plan for downtown event

Baraboo Common Council members agreed to allow a downtown event to move forward Tuesday, despite misgivings by more than one member about hosting a large gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we do this and we blow it, we’re going to pay the price,” said council member Phil Wedekind.
Council members discussed a picnic license and special event permit application submitted by the Baraboo Young Professionals to host a downtown Baraboo Night Market event.
City Attorney Emily Truman said picnic license applications require approval by council vote, but special events are generally reviewed and approved by city staff, like department supervisors who form a committee, rather than at the council level.
“Staff had some concerns, given COVID, and did ask that the event organizer reach out to the city health department, which is the Sauk County Health Department, in order to get a recommendation as to whether or not they would feel comfortable with the event going on,” Truman said.
Interim City Administrator Ed Geick said health department officials were willing to consider event plans. Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said “they are in support of the event happening,” but officials plan to “work out some finer details on some precautionary measures to take in the pandemic time.”
Stieve said he felt confident in trusting members of the county health department. He said Sauk County Nurse Manager Jessie Phalen met with organizers a day earlier and that they planned to organize guidelines to host the event while minimizing spread of the coronavirus.
Council member Tom Kolb asked what entity would enforce hygiene and masking requirements, which Stieve said would likely be the health department. It wasn’t clear whether there would be people in place to ensure guidelines are followed. Fellow council member Kathleen Thurow said a concern would be that security guards hired by the group might not be the entity enforcing COVID-19 rules, leaving the responsibility to others.
“It was explained to the organizers that this event is bigger than the Baraboo Young Professionals,” Stieve said. “It’s about the city of Baraboo and their group, because the people that get the black eye are not the two organizers if something goes awry here. It’s the city of Baraboo and the organization.”
Stieve said “the bottom line” is that rules have to be followed if gatherings like the planned event are allowed to take place.
Council member Jason Kent expressed concern over hosting an event as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“My personal opinion is, I don’t know if it’s the responsible thing to do,” Kent said. “...Seems like without the health department here, without any organizers here, it’s very difficult to approve.”
After discussion over how to proceed, council members agreed they didn’t have enough information to make a sound decision. The applications were approved 8-1 on the contingency that the health department provide detailed plans at a council meeting before the event, which is scheduled for late October. Wedekind voted against the measure after his own motion to deny the applications failed to gain any support.
Council members also:
- Amended the city zoning map to rezone tax parcels for the Baraboo Country Club from C-1 conservancy to R-1A single family residential on a 9-0 vote.
- Amended the city zoning map to rezone a parcel on the southeast corner of Park Street and Eighth Avenue as a planned unit development to establish Absolute Auto Repair and Sales on a 9-0 vote.
- Approved a no parking zone in 50 feet on the southern side of West Street between Second Avenue and the south alleyway of the avenue on a 9-0 vote.
- Approved 2021 seasonal wages, department fees and changes for the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department on a 9-0 vote.
- Approved agreements to subsidize the parks department lease contract with the Boys and Girls Club-Sauk County and the Baraboo Area Senior Citizens organization by 80% on a 9-0 vote.
- Approved a 50% subsidized lease agreement between the parks department and Stage III Theater for Youth on a 9-0 vote.
- Hired Clifton Larson Allen LLP to serve as city auditor, replacing Baker Tilly LLP, until 2024 for a cost of nearly $362,000 on a unanimous vote.
- Approved the creation of Tax Increment Finance District No. 10 and No. 11, which included an amendment allowing TID 11 to be a donor district, on a unanimous vote.
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Baraboo Farmer's Market adjusts for safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.