Baraboo council raises levy limit to address increase in ambulance charges

Baraboo Common Council members agreed Tuesday to raise the city's levy limit to pay for a higher assessment from the Baraboo District Ambulance Service after U.S. Census numbers showed the population of the city increased.
City Administrator Casey Bradley said the roughly $16,000 change has already been built into the proposed 2022 budget and the amount the city pays will balance against the other seven members of the district, who also have to agree to the terms of a new inter-governmental agreement.
“It’s proportionate,” Bradley said. “Our population went up, so our cost would go up. The cost shifts to whatever jurisdiction, so we would pay more and somebody else would pay less. It’s not like they get additional money. It’s just that it costs us more because it’s a population-based formula.”
There is already an agreement in place for services within the eight member municipalities, which each pay an assessed amount based on the number of its residents. A condition of raising the levy is that all members of the district must approve of entering into a new contract with the altered costs.
The village of West Baraboo had the item up for consideration on its Thursday meeting agenda.
Unlike the city, the village had a decrease in assessments from the ambulance service, which means it would not be able to levy beyond its state-restricted limit. Clerk Owen Mergen said consideration of the resolution is to benefit the other member municipalities.
The town of Baraboo discussed it during its Monday meeting. The town of Excelsior did not discuss the agreement during its Wednesday meeting and the towns of Fairfield and Greenfield have also not listed the matter on a posted agenda. The town of Sumpter had the agreement listed on its Monday agenda as something to be considered at a future meeting.
The shift in the levy is authorized under Wisconsin Statute 66.0602. It allows municipalities receiving contracted services through a joint emergency medical service district to exceed their levy limit by the amount accrued by the district. The increase in the levy must be less than or equal to the consumer price index, or cost of living adjustment, plus 2%, which is 5%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Part of the resolution included an update and re-adoption of the district bylaws, which was one of the prerequisites under state statute as well, to be able to adjust charges based on the population shift. Bradley said there was no significant change to those bylaws as it took about six months for member municipalities’ and the ambulance service legal counselors to review the changes and approve them.
“There was no huge, Earth-shattering thing or complete change or overhaul of any sort,” Bradley said. “I think it makes it clearer. They were kind of doing that in practice, but now it’s formalized.”
