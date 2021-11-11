Baraboo council raises levy limit to address increase in ambulance charges

Baraboo Common Council members agreed Tuesday to raise the city's levy limit to pay for a higher assessment from the Baraboo District Ambulance Service after U.S. Census numbers showed the population of the city increased.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the roughly $16,000 change has already been built into the proposed 2022 budget and the amount the city pays will balance against the other seven members of the district, who also have to agree to the terms of a new inter-governmental agreement.

“It’s proportionate,” Bradley said. “Our population went up, so our cost would go up. The cost shifts to whatever jurisdiction, so we would pay more and somebody else would pay less. It’s not like they get additional money. It’s just that it costs us more because it’s a population-based formula.”

There is already an agreement in place for services within the eight member municipalities, which each pay an assessed amount based on the number of its residents. A condition of raising the levy is that all members of the district must approve of entering into a new contract with the altered costs.

The village of West Baraboo had the item up for consideration on its Thursday meeting agenda.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}