Baraboo council reimplements COVID-19 employee policy amid police officers' pushback on testing

City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.
City Administrator Casey Bradley told Baraboo Common Council members that the drafting of the updated policy happened after vaccines became available and was aimed at reducing the absence of employees.
“The intent isn’t to force anyone to go get vaccinated, but make sure they’re being safe in the workplace and hopefully not being exposed,” Bradley said. “The bigger focus was ‘How do we keep everybody as healthy as possible and mitigate the amount of time people will be out if they do get exposed?’”
As part of the policy, those who provide proof, which is kept confidential, that they are fully vaccinated would receive an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave in the event that they experience COVID-19 symptoms and are awaiting test results, are told by a medical provider or city staff to quarantine after being a close contact of a positive person or if they test positive for COVID-19. Unvaccinated employees would use their accrued sick leave.
The policy was drafted by attorney Steve Zach, of Boardman Clark, after a meeting between Bradley and city department supervisors Thursday. Bradley said those who head the departments were sent the final draft that evening and were able to provide feedback Friday, which prompted only “minor changes.”
“A lot of the discussion focused around seeing employees who repeatedly used available COVID leave,” Bradley said. “They may have just quarantined and used the relief multiple times; took advantage of that. The bigger concern was, obviously we’ve got some career fields that are going to be exposed just because of what they do, so they felt we need to have leave available, but at the same point, if you’re going to be in that higher risk category and choose not to, then you should use your own leave.”
A new policy was considered roughly two months after it was removed due to an increased spread of the Delta variant and guidance from the CDC in the face of rising case numbers. Health officials recently advised that residents living in a region with “substantial” or “high” transmission rates should return to mask wearing, even those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Sauk County reached the designation of “substantial” in the final week of July and has remained in the “high” category since Aug. 5.
The policy requires all city employees, which include seasonal, temporary or paid-per-call workers, to wear a mask approved by a department supervisor or a surgical mask. City volunteers, elected and appointed officials, committee members, contractors and vendors as well as members of the public must wear masks in public buildings, which is a continuation of the previous policy.
In its original draft, the policy also required any unvaccinated appointed or elected officials to attend meetings remotely. It also dictated that unvaccinated employees and volunteers “must submit to a COVID-19 test at least one time per week and at least five days apart.”
Council members struck that language from the policy after hearing complaints from employees on suggestion from council member Tom Kolb, who did not agree with the need for weekly testing.
Baraboo Police Patrol Sgt. Mark Wichner said he was not vaccinated but supported the choice of others to be immunized and did not take issue with mask wearing requirements, but did not agree with the language in the policy which called for unvaccinated people to get tested.
“If you are so truly concerned about everyone and their health and safety, why is everyone not subjected to testing each week, meaning both unvaccinated and vaccinated,” Wigner said. “I can only come up with this being an effort to bully those who have not been vaccinated into compliance.”
Baraboo Det. Erik Oakeson echoed concerns over the implementation of a COVID-19 policy, specifically because it seemed to him like “an effort to coerce employees into getting the vaccination and threatening to subject them to having a foreign object inserted into their body on a weekly basis.”
Upon questioning from council president Joel Petty, Zach said employers everywhere are largely dealing with how to handle the pandemic through policy. He said municipalities can legally require employees to be vaccinated and wear masks. If an employee were to have an extreme adverse reaction to vaccination, which the CDC designates as a rare event with a handful of individuals per million vaccinations given, that would be covered under worker’s compensation, Zach said.
Police officer Matt Gilbert submitted a letter questioning why there wasn’t more information released directly to employees before a policy would be approved. The policy will take effect Monday. Gilbert wrote that he had issues with the testing requirement.
“I not only have high concerns for the employees who will be affected physically and mentally by this testing requirement that will no doubt alienate them from the rest of the workforce, but also the financial impact this will cause for the taxpayers of Baraboo,” Gilbert wrote.
Other speakers took issue with mandatory remote attendance, masking rules and called into question why the city did not have its own COVID-19 case rates separate from figures provided by the Sauk County Health Department. Baraboo does not have its own health department and designates the county as its public health officials.
The policy was considered in the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting immediately before the council meeting. Petty said he moved for recommending the policy, which he supports, but it did not receive a second from either Jason Kent or Scott Sloan.
Both unmasked during the meeting, Sloan and Kent spoke out against implementation of the policy.
“I think the obvious goal, without being stated in the policy, is to get 100% vaccinated workers,” Sloan said. “So I don’t understand why we don’t show the commitment and pass that. If that’s what they’re waiting for, which it is quite obviously pushing for. As you’re saying it’s pretty much punishing those who decide not to. Either go all the way or forget about it.”
Kent said he didn’t understand “why the old policy wasn’t enough.”
Bradley said testing of the unvaccinated isn’t “to force anyone to go get vaccinated” but to ensure safety in the workplace and reduce potential exposure.
Council members voted 6-2 in favor of the policy. Mike Plautz was absent.
