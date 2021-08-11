Baraboo council reimplements COVID-19 employee policy amid police officers' pushback on testing

“A lot of the discussion focused around seeing employees who repeatedly used available COVID leave,” Bradley said. “They may have just quarantined and used the relief multiple times; took advantage of that. The bigger concern was, obviously we’ve got some career fields that are going to be exposed just because of what they do, so they felt we need to have leave available, but at the same point, if you’re going to be in that higher risk category and choose not to, then you should use your own leave.”

A new policy was considered roughly two months after it was removed due to an increased spread of the Delta variant and guidance from the CDC in the face of rising case numbers. Health officials recently advised that residents living in a region with “substantial” or “high” transmission rates should return to mask wearing, even those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Sauk County reached the designation of “substantial” in the final week of July and has remained in the “high” category since Aug. 5.

The policy requires all city employees, which include seasonal, temporary or paid-per-call workers, to wear a mask approved by a department supervisor or a surgical mask. City volunteers, elected and appointed officials, committee members, contractors and vendors as well as members of the public must wear masks in public buildings, which is a continuation of the previous policy.