Baraboo council to use grant funding for economic planning

Baraboo Common Council members on Tuesday approved hiring a company to create an economic development plan for the city.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the plan would focus on the South Boulevard corridor, which runs from the end of Broadway Street at the Baraboo river to the edge of the city near Walmart, and the western area of the city.

“If going through the process, we decide we want to do another focus area, there may be some extra funds there,” Bradley said.

Economic development plans focus on providing a comprehensive view of the local economy to help provide direction for growth and can even recommend projects to improve or maintain a strong economy. Its future outlook is in line with goals expressed by council members, who recently agreed with Bradley’s recommendation that the city develop a strategic plan for its spending rather than setting goals as individuals during budget discussions.

Funding for the plan development comes from a grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The grant of $105,000 will be combined with $45,000 from the city to pay for the consulting firm.

