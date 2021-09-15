Baraboo council to use grant funding for economic planning

Baraboo Common Council members on Tuesday approved hiring a company to create an economic development plan for the city.
City Administrator Casey Bradley said the plan would focus on the South Boulevard corridor, which runs from the end of Broadway Street at the Baraboo river to the edge of the city near Walmart, and the western area of the city.
“If going through the process, we decide we want to do another focus area, there may be some extra funds there,” Bradley said.
Economic development plans focus on providing a comprehensive view of the local economy to help provide direction for growth and can even recommend projects to improve or maintain a strong economy. Its future outlook is in line with goals expressed by council members, who recently agreed with Bradley’s recommendation that the city develop a strategic plan for its spending rather than setting goals as individuals during budget discussions.
Funding for the plan development comes from a grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The grant of $105,000 will be combined with $45,000 from the city to pay for the consulting firm.
Bradley said the city received three offers for the work; one of which did not list a price for the scope of services and as a result, was dismissed. The other two, Redevelopment Resources of Madison and GRAEF engineering of Milwaukee, “have extremely good reputations, interviewed very well,” Bradley said.
The interviews were conducted by Pat Cannon, director of the Baraboo Community Development Authority, Nancy Caflisch, chairperson of the Baraboo Economic Development Commission, Mayor Rob Nelson, and Bradley.
Ultimately, Redevelopment Resources was chosen at a cost of $128,575. An excess of more than $21,000 could be used to expand that focus area to other parts of the city, Bradley said.
Council member Scott Sloan, who attended the meeting virtually, asked whether the city would “only get a third” of the remaining amount ($21,000) back if it was not spent. Bradley confirmed the city would only get its “proportionate share” returned.
The firm was recommended to the BEDC and members unanimously decided in favor of it during their Sept. 2 meeting. Council members unanimously authorized Bradley and City Clerk Brenda Zeman to sign the contract, with Mike Plautz and Sloan voting via video conference software.
Council members also:
- Remanded a request from resident Lacey Howard to exceed the maximum number of household dogs from two to three after neighbors submitted both complaints and recommendations that she be allowed to keep her animals, an 11-year-old terrier-whippet mix and two 6-year-old German-Australian shepherd mix litter mates. Howard told council members she was “embarrassed” when a Baraboo police officer showed up informing her of the noise complaints as her dogs adjusted to being fenced in rather than in an open, rural setting and lamented that none of her neighbors had approached her to talk about their concerns. Council members agreed to send the topic back to the Board of Review, which had approved the request during its last meeting, to give Howard time to help the animals adjust and let the board decide whether to send the issue to council a second time.
- Approved the purchase of liability insurance from the Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance Company with premiums of nearly $73,000 in 2022, $74,000 in 2023 and more than $75,000 in 2024, a deductible of $25,000 and a limit of coverage up to $5 million
- Approved an application submitted by the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department for an Urban Forestry Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which would be a 50% matching grant for a $30,000 project to clear brush and trees from the planned conservancy area of the Jackson Property on the eastern edge of the city
- Approved contracts with James Peterson Sons Inc. for more than $274,000 to extend sanitary sewer lines from Eighth Street on to the Jackson Property for its first development project and with J&J Underground LLC for $37,600 to extend water main lines from the street on to the property
