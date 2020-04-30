Baraboo creates relief loan fund program to aid small businesses during COVID-19 closures

More discussion included the possibility of creating a separate fund to provide loans to nonprofit businesses as well, Palm said, adding that they “certainly were not opposed to the idea” of nonprofits. A second program could be created if council members wished to pursue it in the future.

Kolb said he felt nonprofit businesses operate as any other, with the need for revenue to pay employees and expenses. He supported the notion of instructing city staff to create a separate program for nonprofits in the future.

To be eligible to receive a loan, businesses have to provide a guarantee they will repay the funds. For any business in operation for a year as of March 18, the owners would need to present a promissory note on their loan. Those who have been operating less than a year would be required to submit a personal guarantee, City Attorney Emily Truman said. A personal guarantee is tied to an individual rather than a business.

In order to receive the assistance funding, businesses have to be current with all payments owed to the city and not currently be in bankruptcy, be located within the city and “have suffered a financial loss or hardship due to COVID-19,” as outlined in the resolution.