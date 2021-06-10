Baraboo creates TID 12 for funding housing development goals on east side

Officials approved spending $17.7 million Tuesday to create a new tax increment finance district on the east side of Baraboo projected to create an estimated $45.75 million in value for the city while providing needed housing.

The district encompasses about 446 acres of land, including 120 acres of the parcels commonly referred to as the “Jackson Property” purchased in 2001 by the city. The recent rezoning of the area from agricultural use to assorted types of single- and multi-family housing was completed in line with the Eastside Corridor Study and the Housing Study and Needs Assessment by the Sauk County Development Corporation, which was published in late 2018.

“The footprint, or the boundary, coincides with the east side study done in 2017,” Bradley said. “That’s the area we’re targeting with the TID district.”

The TID includes residences and businesses as well as some agricultural land for possible future development along County Highway T. It stretches from the far east edge of city owned land to East Elementary School and along Eighth Street to Kwik Trip.