Baraboo District Ambulance Service agrees to move into fire department

“This is the first step in working together better,” Stieve said. “We have a lot of empty space in that building that can be utilized by them and, I think by cohabitating with them if you will, will prove to be very, very beneficial not only to both services, but the citizens of this community and outside the city that we serve both jointly in our emergency services.”

The lease does not have a beginning date, but is set to end on the final day of 2025. It requires BDAS to pay no rent, but to split the cost of utilities evenly with the fire department by paying a bill produced by the city. The cost of routine maintenance will be shared between the two entities.

Council members approved the lease unanimously Tuesday.

Termination of the lease can be done by either agency through a written notice and would be effective 180 days later. The lease specifically notes that the city would be allowed to terminate it if it decides to no longer use BDAS as its ambulance service.