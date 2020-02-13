Baraboo district asks city for middle school project permit reduction after budget concerns

Pinion said in the past, other requests for a postponement of the impact fees were allowed to ensure the project can be completed. He said in the past decade, the city has not reduced permit fees.

McNevin said the unforeseen cost of the hydrant means, regardless of the cost, the first dollar that exceeds the budget makes the project run over its expenses. That means the district has to mitigate its cost through other sources. He said the reason the request was being made at the beginning of the project was to lower costs before work begins and other unexpected expenses possibly create issues.

Committee member Jason Kent questioned what the district would do if new expenses come up continuously during the project.

“It’s very worrisome we’re at that bridge right now,” Kent said.

McNevin agreed, noting that during the $21 million high school projects, officials “had a lot of angst over every decision.” However, he asserted that the district wants to ensure it has the funds to pay for its expenses currently, rather than worrying over its costs at the end of the project.