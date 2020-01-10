Baraboo EMS chief, paramedic submit retirement letters

The department struggled financially when Seefeld was absent from the service between May 2018 and July 2019 because she was deployed overseas in the military. During that period, Seefeld told auditors and Ambulance Commission members that claims submitted to insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid went unattended if they were returned for a paperwork error. Seefeld said the issue can simply require a correctly checked box and a resubmission, but returned claims went unattended until she returned.

Auditors found that the service suffers from a lack of cross-training, good communication and lapses in their billing system which allow for bills to be misplaced or calls to never be recorded accurately. In July, Ambulance Commission members were told there were financial concerns. The BDAS was operating with its reserve funding and its accounts receivable balance, meaning the amount still needed to receive to pay its expenses, was $1.2 million, Sechler said at the time. He asserted Wednesday the service has corrected its operation, no longer using reserve funding and has not accessed the credit line approved by commission members in July.