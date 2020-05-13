Baraboo expands business loans to city nonprofits

Officials expanded on their plan to help Baraboo businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by approving the Emergency Assistance Fund Non Profit Organization Loan Program during their meeting via teleconference Tuesday.
Baraboo Community Development Authority Director Pat Cannon presented the details of the plan to the city Finance Committee during a meeting before the Baraboo Common Council convened.
Cannon said city staff kept the plan similar to one passed two weeks ago that provided small-business loans to for-profit businesses affected by COVID-19 closures within city limits. During discussion of that program, council members instructed staff to pursue setting up a nonprofit-based program as well.
Guidelines of the nonprofit loan program align with the small-business plan, allowing applicants to borrow $5,000 at 0% interest through the end of the year. Interest of 2% from Jan. 1 to July 15, 2021, when the loan is due, would then apply. Funding for the program would come from the same source. The city designated $250,000, split between a tax increment finance district fund and Economic Development Fund 986, to be used for the loans.
“We essentially copied it with the same guidelines as the for-profit program,” City Administrator Kennie Downing told council members later Tuesday.
However, there are tougher restrictions to ensure the funding goes to a nonprofit entity. According to the resolution, the entity “cannot be a governmental unit, political campaign, political organization, political lobbying organization, a charitable trust, a church or place of worship, a school or labor union,” must be current with payments to the city, not be in or anticipating bankruptcy, be located within the city and “have a strong local presence.”
Downing said another requirement is that the nonprofit business have a minimum of three but no more than 25 full-time employees. They must also show a financial loss due to COVID-19.
The city has received 14 applications as of Tuesday, Cannon said. Seven loans have been disbursed and seven are being processed by city staff. They anticipate seven nonprofits will apply as well, Cannon said, noting that the city funds should be enough to cover the likely applicants.
Downing said if for some reason the city-designated funds are depleted, staff would seek advice from council members on how to proceed.
Under the loan program, funding priority would be given to applicants that commit to retain employees or positions throughout the term of the loan. Applications will be evaluated as they are received, as they have been with the for-profit loan program. Also identical to the small-business loan program, all nonprofits that have been in operation for a year or more would be required to provide a promissory note. For entities under a year, a personal guarantee from an individual responsible for the entity would be required.
Baraboo council members approved the new program on a unanimous vote.
