Baraboo expands business loans to city nonprofits

Downing said another requirement is that the nonprofit business have a minimum of three but no more than 25 full-time employees. They must also show a financial loss due to COVID-19.

The city has received 14 applications as of Tuesday, Cannon said. Seven loans have been disbursed and seven are being processed by city staff. They anticipate seven nonprofits will apply as well, Cannon said, noting that the city funds should be enough to cover the likely applicants.

Downing said if for some reason the city-designated funds are depleted, staff would seek advice from council members on how to proceed.

Under the loan program, funding priority would be given to applicants that commit to retain employees or positions throughout the term of the loan. Applications will be evaluated as they are received, as they have been with the for-profit loan program. Also identical to the small-business loan program, all nonprofits that have been in operation for a year or more would be required to provide a promissory note. For entities under a year, a personal guarantee from an individual responsible for the entity would be required.

Baraboo council members approved the new program on a unanimous vote.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.