Baraboo leaders on COVID-19 response: 'We got this'

Mayor Mike Palm said the city is currently operating as though the primary will take place in April. The state will decide if that changes, he said.

Alternate side parking, which was meant to continue until April 15, has been suspended. Palm said he was concerned about people being exposed if they need to consistently go outside to move their vehicle. There will also be an influx of vehicles on the street because a number of drivers will no longer be going to work or school, he added.

Jessie Phalen, public health nurse manager for the Sauk County Health Department, said there is testing pending, but no confirmed cases have been announced in Sauk County. In response to a public question, she said the department does not know how many people may have been tested in Sauk County.

Due to a “little bit of a delay” in the department receiving information about possible test orders from a doctor entered into a statewide communicable disease surveillance system, Phalen said the number is unknown.

“Sometimes we don’t know that someone’s being investigated until we get their results back,” Phalen said.