Baraboo library closes doors over COVID-19 concerns, health officer says cases headed in 'wrong direction'

Baraboo Public Library Director Jessica Bergin said that although the building has shut its doors over COVID-19 concerns, visitors are likely not in danger of being exposed to the virus.

“There’s no reason for people who have recently visited the library to worry as no one has tested positive,” Bergin said Wednesday, the first day the library shut down.

Four staff members were exposed to COVID-19 outside of the library, she said, which prompted an announcement late Tuesday on the Baraboo Public Library website and a social media page that the building would be closed for disinfecting.

The library sanitizes its high-touch areas every few hours, Bergin said, but because of possible exposure to employees, even though it didn’t happen in the building, they want to ensure it is deep cleaned. Part of that process is heavily disinfecting the common areas where those four employees work.

“We’re really being abundantly cautious here,” Bergin said. “We’d hate for someone to get exposed at the library.”