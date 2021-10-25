Baraboo library expansion remains delayed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just send me a list of everything you need instead of one thing at a time,” Cannon said. “It’d be easier if, you know, ‘Here’s a list of 20 things we need from you. Send it to us.’ As opposed to ‘OK, you checked off box no. 1, box no. 2 is this. It’s been real frustrating from our end.”

The estimated cost of the scope of the work is more than $10 million. The project was approved in 2019 after a campaign from residents to approve work on the building, which hadn’t been updated since 1982. Remaining funding had to be raised by organizers.

Planners received the final push they needed after a $2.5 million donation was given to the project in October 2019 by Juanita Schadde in honor of her late husband’s family legacy of longtime business owners in the city, operating Schadde Plumbing and Heating since the early 1980s. The name change requested by Schadde also acknowledges the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who granted $15,000 to the original construction of the Baraboo library in 1902 and influenced the design of the building.

Work was set to begin in April, but was delayed by requests for studies and documents by the USDA. Library Director Jessica Bergin said in late June that work would move forward, just not on the timeline they anticipated and asserted that the project would happen.