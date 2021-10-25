Baraboo library expansion remains delayed

The fate of the renovation and addition to the city public library remains in a state of delay after a public hearing to gain feedback from residents about whether the more than a century old building should be updated using a loan through the United States Department of Agriculture.
Library Board Chairperson John Ellington said there were 176 respondents who sent messages to the federal agency that organizers submitted an application for loans to increase the square footage of the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. The federal agency hasn’t provided information on whether more steps need to be taken after the hearing or if the $6 million loan application has been approved.
“It’s just one frustration after another,” Ellington said Monday.
Supporters mostly sent messages to be considered during the public hearing to Pat Cannon, executive director of the Community Development Authority, who is overseeing the funding for the project. Of the 176 people, there was one person against the project. Six people spoke in person to express their support for applying for the loan.
Cannon said the information from that hearing has been sent to the USDA with no expected date of response from federal workers. He said the frustration by local planners has stemmed from six months of submitting documents only to be asked for another item in a step-by-step method.
“Just send me a list of everything you need instead of one thing at a time,” Cannon said. “It’d be easier if, you know, ‘Here’s a list of 20 things we need from you. Send it to us.’ As opposed to ‘OK, you checked off box no. 1, box no. 2 is this. It’s been real frustrating from our end.”
The estimated cost of the scope of the work is more than $10 million. The project was approved in 2019 after a campaign from residents to approve work on the building, which hadn’t been updated since 1982. Remaining funding had to be raised by organizers.
Planners received the final push they needed after a $2.5 million donation was given to the project in October 2019 by Juanita Schadde in honor of her late husband’s family legacy of longtime business owners in the city, operating Schadde Plumbing and Heating since the early 1980s. The name change requested by Schadde also acknowledges the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who granted $15,000 to the original construction of the Baraboo library in 1902 and influenced the design of the building.
Work was set to begin in April, but was delayed by requests for studies and documents by the USDA. Library Director Jessica Bergin said in late June that work would move forward, just not on the timeline they anticipated and asserted that the project would happen.
The work includes a list of improvements to the existing 14,000-square-foot building and construction of a 22,000-square foot addition. The first phase will focus on constructing the new building, which was set to be completed in May 2022. The second phase renovating the existing building was slated for completion in September 2022. When the project was initially delayed, Bergin indicated that for every month approval doesn’t happen, the timeline for completion should shift to a month later.
Ellington expressed, as he did in September, a lack of optimism for breaking ground in 2021, though he said the nearby garage has already been torn down in preparation. Despite his frustration, the continued support by residents who took the time to send messages or show up to the public hearing is “encouraging,” Ellington said.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.