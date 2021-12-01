Baraboo library loan approved, planners begin seeking contractor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers had secured the funding needed in late 2019, after Juanita Schadde donated more than $2.5 million in honor of her late husband’s long standing community business, Schadde Plumbing and Heating. The donation was given with the condition that the new name of the former Baraboo Public Library reflect both Schadde and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who granted $15,000 to the original construction of the library in 1902 and influenced the design of the building.

But the funding had not been secured because of ongoing questions for the applicants from the USDA, which others involved in the project have referred to as “frustrating.”

Pat Cannon, executive director of the Community Development Authority, oversees the funding for the project through the CDA. Cannon noted that the ongoing nature of the requests was even more cause for the delays. Rather than providing a list of what was needed, applicants would provide the requested information only to receive a new request.

The project has been considered for years. The library has not been renovated since 1982 and funds have been gathered in the last decade to attempt to cover the cost of providing more space for patrons, which aided planners as they worked to gain approval from city officials by showing there was public support for the project.