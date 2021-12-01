Baraboo library loan approved, planners begin seeking contractor

After nearly eight months of delay due to ongoing requests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the $10.5 million project slated to overhaul and expand Baraboo’s public library can move forward.
The USDA notified Jessica Bergin, director of the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, Tuesday that the $6 million loan application needed to conduct the project had been approved.
“We’re thrilled,” Bergin said. “It’s been hard to be patient this long because we are so excited about the project. We’re pleased it’s finally gone through and we can hit the ground running.”
Work was set to begin in April, but requests for studies and documents by the USDA, which is servicing the loan, delayed the original schedule. The project of expanding the current 14,000-square-foot building, which is more than a century old, and constructing a 22,000-square-foot addition, has not changed.
The timeline will shift. Work will likely fall about a year behind. Bergin said now that the funding has been approved, planners will send out requests for bids from contractors and hope to have one secured within two weeks. From there, the contractor can help set a new timeline. Until then, they won’t know the exact timing of the work, though Bergin said construction will likely not begin until spring.
“It’s definitely been an exercise in patience,” Bergin said.
Organizers had secured the funding needed in late 2019, after Juanita Schadde donated more than $2.5 million in honor of her late husband’s long standing community business, Schadde Plumbing and Heating. The donation was given with the condition that the new name of the former Baraboo Public Library reflect both Schadde and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who granted $15,000 to the original construction of the library in 1902 and influenced the design of the building.
But the funding had not been secured because of ongoing questions for the applicants from the USDA, which others involved in the project have referred to as “frustrating.”
Pat Cannon, executive director of the Community Development Authority, oversees the funding for the project through the CDA. Cannon noted that the ongoing nature of the requests was even more cause for the delays. Rather than providing a list of what was needed, applicants would provide the requested information only to receive a new request.
The project has been considered for years. The library has not been renovated since 1982 and funds have been gathered in the last decade to attempt to cover the cost of providing more space for patrons, which aided planners as they worked to gain approval from city officials by showing there was public support for the project.
“The library has really been fundraising for 10-plus years,” Bergin said. “We’ve been lucky to have people thinking ahead for this project all this time.”
When work begins in 2022, Bergin said the method of operation for the library will largely follow the plans they had laid out for construction this year. The building will remain open as work goes on and some programs will be held off site to ensure people can still take part in activities and access materials.
“We will be open through construction,” Bergin said. “We hope everybody will hang with us and be flexible as they go through.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.