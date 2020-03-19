Baraboo mayor declares emergency, city adopts pay policy for homebound employees during COVID-19 pandemic

For paid on-call firefighters, essentially volunteers, an incentive of their base pay rate plus half was added to ensure there are emergency workers in a time when many people may not want to risk taking on the virus or have other commitments at home due to school and work closures.

“We wanted to give confidence to our employees that would still be paid in an emergency,” Downing said. “If, for some reason, the mayor declares an emergency and we have to close the city down, we want to make sure that these employees get paid whether they’re full-time people, part-time people, or people who are crossing guards who would have gotten paid if the city were still open.”

The policy dictates that if employees are ill or caring for a family member, they will first use paid sick leave. If they had been approved for paid time-off during the closure, they have to use that allotted time and not use the policy.

The six Baraboo Common Council members present for the special meeting voted unanimously to update the policy with the new emergency declaration language. Members John Ellington, Scott Sloan and Dennis Thurow were absent.

If an employee runs out of sick leave when this policy is implemented, they can receive their usual rate of pay up to 40 hours per week until the emergency declaration is ended.

Per the emergency declaration, anyone looking to obtain a license or a permit must complete online applications. Inspection questions can still be sent to Building Inspector Megan Krautkramer. All “non-essential” committee and commission meetings are also canceled. Meetings will take place “as needed” and a phone number will be listed on agendas for audio participation.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

