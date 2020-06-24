Baraboo moves to ban vaping in public spaces

Tara Noye, South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition Coordinator, spoke during public comment at Tuesday's meeting about the products, which deliver nicotine that she said can be harmful to a developing mind.

“We know subconsciously that when youths see products more in public, it tells their brain that it’s a safer product to use,” Noye said. “E-cigarettes are not safer for youth and second-hand exposure for aerosol is not the clean air we fought hard for in Wisconsin and won 10 years ago.”

Noye advocated for treating vaping products and cigarettes equally under the law to prevent a misconception that electronic smoking devices are less harmful than their actual-tobacco equivalent.

Sauk County Health Educator Lindsay Patterson pointed to surveys that showed young people view cigarettes as harmful, but vaping as much less dangerous to their health. She said 55% of Baraboo students have reported trying e-cigarettes.

“This low perception of harm actually leads to more vaping,” Patterson said. “We do know that e-cigarette aerosol is not harmless. It can contain harmful and potentially harmful constituents, including nicotine. Nicotine exposure during adolescence can cause addiction and can also harm the development of that adolescent brain.”