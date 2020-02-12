Baraboo Parks and Recreation Commission likes Attridge Park for future splash pad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary Bosgraaf, a resident of Island Court near Attridge Park, received a letter outlining that planning for the structure is in its first steps and inviting residents to attend the meeting to learn more about it.

Bosgraaf said he had not heard of splash pads, but had concerns about the amount of water to be used and what that meant for costs to the city for a free-to-use space.

“I’m not opposed to it, I just don’t know what it is,” Bosgraaf said. “I know that water is not cheap. It sounds like the same amount of water gets used for one child as it does for 20 or 30 children. It just sounds like an expensive proposition if you don’t recycle it.”

Roy Franzen said pumping fresh water that runs off would be “far more economical” recycling the water, which would require chemical treatments, purchasing additional pumps and the cost of an employee to monitor daily water quality. There is a limit to how much water is used each day, he said. The water does not constantly run, but is activated by users when they visit.

The commission plans to finalize a location before it can know the exact cost for the aquatic playground, Franzen added.