Baraboo parks commission agrees to splash pad feasibility study

The feasibility study should help clarify whether the city can build the splash pad at Attridge Park. That is the preferable location because of its proximity to a trail, which will allow planners to apply for a Department of Natural Resources grant that would cover 60% of their costs. The deadline to apply is May 1, which Steinhorst said is a lengthy process.

“We just want to keep the ball rolling for our feasibility study because it takes a long time to apply for the grant,” she said.

Part of their need to identify whether the site is acceptable comes from a concern over the park’s origins. Because a factory used to be at the location, Steinhorst said organizers need to know if there is a significant amount of concrete below the soil. If the pad can’t be built there because of too many roadblocks, as a condition of the study allows for three other city sites to be examined for a splash pad.

The contract with Parkitecture still needs to be approved by the Baraboo Common Council. It is slated for their consideration Aug. 25, Hardy said. The day after that possible approval, work will begin in Phase I. Hardy said a tentative timeline will allow for a feasibility study to be completed by the end of October. After that, preliminary designs will be produced by the end of the year with a rough cost estimate as well.