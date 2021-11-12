Baraboo parks commission prioritizes projects in 5 year comprehensive plan

Baraboo Parks and Recreation Commission members have finalized the latest Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, a five-year plan meant to outline the goals and objectives of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, with a focus on beginning or finishing projects meant to enhance facilities within the city.
Roughly 10% of the work outlined in the 2022-2026 plan is unfinished work from the last plan, said Director Mike Hardy.
“There’s always carryover from past plans,” Hardy said. “Basically, what your CORP plan is, a lot of it’s a wish list.”
Funding dictates what gets done. A hurdle planners can also have is change in leadership, Hardy said, which can mean a switch in priorities.
The plan was constructed after a survey of the public in the spring. Hardy said 11% of city residents gave answers and provided direction for planners.
Goals outlined in the plan include the addition of parks and trails as the city grows in population, the designing of parks to meet both group and individual recreational needs, the development of a trail system creating more linkage between schools, bike paths, parks and other community places, as well as the implementation of city administered recreation programs and ensuring efficient conservation practices.
A main focus of parks commissioners is a fixture of the community that has been discussed for years, but because of costs and multiple options it hasn’t seen much change.
“The commission pointed out a couple of projects that are very important to them,” Hardy said. “No. 1, or toward the top of the list, is the swimming pool. They really made that a priority and they understand it’s going to be very difficult because of the price tag on it, but the community survey showed an overwhelming majority of people wanted to see a brand new pool.”
The last study completed for the city showed that the cost to replace the 85-year-old pool would be an estimated $8 million. The aim for the commission would be to see improvements throughout all of Campbell Park, where the pool is located. There have been ongoing talks about improving the skatepark there to draw more visitors and Hardy said the tennis courts could be updated.
Work on a large project like that would require time to build up funding. Another factor in working toward a new facility is the cost of maintaining the current one, Hardy said. Maintenance expenses can factor in as much as trying to figure out how much money could be allocated from grants, donations and other sources.
Additional priorities include the splash pad at Attridge Park, which is slated to be built in 2022 depending on whether the fundraising goal can be met. Hardy said another focal point is the fishing pond at Deppe Park, which has become overrun with algae due to high phosphorus levels from runoff. Part of those improvements would be to clean and restock the waterway.
Parks Commissioner Shelley Mordini said she agrees that the splash pad is a priority, but she isn’t sure about the pool yet. She credited the planners who organized the comprehensive plan and said she is optimistic about the outline for goals to be met for the next five years.
“I really like the idea of the splashpad, I think if we can get the funding for that, that would meet a need for our community,” Mordini said, adding that the pool is “a tough subject.”
“I think that when it was built 90 years ago, it was a pretty progressive idea,” Mordini said. “Do we fix a 90-year-old pool, put band-aids on all the problems. It’s a tough question and I still don’t know what side of the fence I sit on.”
She said examining Campbell Park would be beneficial to determine whether an overhaul would be something the community would like. For right now, Mordini said she wants to speak to more people and consider all options.
Hardy said the public pool would likely be a project to aim for toward the end of the five year scope of the plan because of the amount of time it would take to decide how to move forward and deduce how to best fund the project.
“Everyone knows that we need to do something, but it is that high price tag,” Hardy said. “It’s a long process.”
The plan was approved by commission members Monday. It will be considered for adoption by the Baraboo Common Council in either its Nov. 23 or early December meeting.
