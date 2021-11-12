Baraboo parks commission prioritizes projects in 5 year comprehensive plan

Parks Commissioner Shelley Mordini said she agrees that the splash pad is a priority, but she isn’t sure about the pool yet. She credited the planners who organized the comprehensive plan and said she is optimistic about the outline for goals to be met for the next five years.

“I really like the idea of the splashpad, I think if we can get the funding for that, that would meet a need for our community,” Mordini said, adding that the pool is “a tough subject.”

“I think that when it was built 90 years ago, it was a pretty progressive idea,” Mordini said. “Do we fix a 90-year-old pool, put band-aids on all the problems. It’s a tough question and I still don’t know what side of the fence I sit on.”

She said examining Campbell Park would be beneficial to determine whether an overhaul would be something the community would like. For right now, Mordini said she wants to speak to more people and consider all options.

Hardy said the public pool would likely be a project to aim for toward the end of the five year scope of the plan because of the amount of time it would take to decide how to move forward and deduce how to best fund the project.

“Everyone knows that we need to do something, but it is that high price tag,” Hardy said. “It’s a long process.”