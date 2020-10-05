Baraboo Police chief remains on suspension as officials take no action

Nearly three weeks have passed since Mayor Mike Palm ordered Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf on paid leave, but no decisions have been made.

The city Police and Fire Commission met Friday. Closed session discussion surrounding what officials have only referred to as a “personnel issue.” No action was taken following the session.

PFC President Paul Kujak said Monday there is still no timeline or plan of events for the situation regarding Schauf, like a hearing in his defense or a set amount of meetings to determine his future. The PFC will be the deciding body over whether the chief faces consequences or even the chance of being fired.

“The role of the Police and Fire Commission is simply to hire, fire and discipline,” Kujak said. “That’s our only role as a police commission, by statute.”

Members of the commission include Kujak, Dennis Kluge, Robert Madalon, Brian Getschmann and Paul Kelly.

Palm has said the reason for Schauf’s paid suspension can not be disclosed to the public during its evaluation. Capt. Rob Sinden has been overseeing the department.