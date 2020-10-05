 Skip to main content
Baraboo Police chief remains on suspension as officials take no action
Baraboo Police chief remains on suspension as officials take no action

Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf (copy)

Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf speaks to Baraboo Common Council members and the public about the department's three main priorities in the age of a pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus during a special meeting in mid-March at City Hall.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVE

Nearly three weeks have passed since Mayor Mike Palm ordered Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf on paid leave, but no decisions have been made.

The city Police and Fire Commission met Friday. Closed session discussion surrounding what officials have only referred to as a “personnel issue.” No action was taken following the session. 

PFC President Paul Kujak said Monday there is still no timeline or plan of events for the situation regarding Schauf, like a hearing in his defense or a set amount of meetings to determine his future. The PFC will be the deciding body over whether the chief faces consequences or even the chance of being fired.

“The role of the Police and Fire Commission is simply to hire, fire and discipline,” Kujak said. “That’s our only role as a police commission, by statute.”

Members of the commission include Kujak, Dennis Kluge, Robert Madalon, Brian Getschmann and Paul Kelly. 

Palm has said the reason for Schauf’s paid suspension can not be disclosed to the public during its evaluation. Capt. Rob Sinden has been overseeing the department.

Mayor orders paid leave for Baraboo police chief

Schauf has served as police chief for more than nine years. He began in the department as a sergeant in 1999 after transferring from the Eau Claire Police Department. He became a lieutenant and supervisor of patrol operations in 2002.

Baraboo Common Council members were informed of the suspension and its details during a closed session during its meeting in late September.

Kluge, who serves as PFC secretary, said the commission will continue its evaluation during another closed session at its Oct. 19 meeting.

