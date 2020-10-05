Baraboo Police chief remains on suspension as officials take no action

Nearly three weeks have passed since Mayor Mike Palm ordered Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf on paid leave, but no decisions have been made.
The city Police and Fire Commission met Friday. Closed session discussion surrounding what officials have only referred to as a “personnel issue.” No action was taken following the session.
PFC President Paul Kujak said Monday there is still no timeline or plan of events for the situation regarding Schauf, like a hearing in his defense or a set amount of meetings to determine his future. The PFC will be the deciding body over whether the chief faces consequences or even the chance of being fired.
“The role of the Police and Fire Commission is simply to hire, fire and discipline,” Kujak said. “That’s our only role as a police commission, by statute.”
Members of the commission include Kujak, Dennis Kluge, Robert Madalon, Brian Getschmann and Paul Kelly.
Support Local Journalism
Palm has said the reason for Schauf’s paid suspension can not be disclosed to the public during its evaluation. Capt. Rob Sinden has been overseeing the department.
Schauf has served as police chief for more than nine years. He began in the department as a sergeant in 1999 after transferring from the Eau Claire Police Department. He became a lieutenant and supervisor of patrol operations in 2002.
Baraboo Common Council members were informed of the suspension and its details during a closed session during its meeting in late September.
Kluge, who serves as PFC secretary, said the commission will continue its evaluation during another closed session at its Oct. 19 meeting.
Health Director concerns
Masked listening
Baraboo council adjusts
Council adjusts to pandemic rules
City Administrator Kennie Downing
Tom Kolb
Mayor Mike Palm
Laura Walczak, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf
Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve (copy)
Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm (copy)
Baraboo City Administrator Kennie Downing
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.