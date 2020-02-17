Baraboo poll workers finalize electronic poll book training; primary election Tuesday

Poll workers spent their final day before the 2020 election season begins in Baraboo familiarizing themselves with the new electronic system that will be used to identify registered voters from now on.
City Clerk Brenda Zeman led a final training session Monday at Baraboo Civic Center, standing among the chains and cones arranged in anticipation of the Tuesday spring primary election that will decide which two of the three state Supreme Court candidates will be on the April 7 ballot.
Every year, elections inspectors undergo training the day before an election. This year, there’s a steeper learning curve as they navigate the technology of electronic poll books, or Badger Books.
“It kind of walks them along the way, every step,” Zeman said. “Once they could see what it did, they’re all for it.”
Conceived by the Wisconsin Elections Commission staff in 2017, the system integrates the computers with the WiscVote registration system. The electronic poll book does not continually connect to the internet when in use. Instead, the database is placed on a storage device the day of the election and uploaded to the system. All 12 devices, which were purchased by the city for nearly $23,000, talk to one another using a server that exists solely as an internal network.
Terry Kramer, a former city employee, said he has been working at the polls since he retired about nine years ago. The new electronic systems seemed like a positive step from the paper binders that listed voters alphabetically, he said. Especially when the day ends and elections inspectors had to manually count voter numbers within the books.
“That really took time,” Kramer said. “With this, it eliminates all that. And that, in and of itself, is going to save a lot of time at the end of the day.”
The new layout may be slightly confusing for voters this year, Zeman said. Instead of finding the line that corresponds with their last name, they will be able to go to any worker with a Badger Book.
The benefits of the Badger Books exceeds the speed with which workers can find names. The system also stores absentee ballot information alphabetically, tabulates absentee ballots and registers voters.
It will be a busy year for elections, which means there will also be a number of questions about registering to vote. There are multiple options, Zeman said. Voters can either stop into the clerk’s office by the Friday before an election, register before they vote at the polls, or go to myvote.wi.gov, which allows voters to register if the address on their driver’s license is the same as their current residence.
The first election to use the electronic poll books is likely to be a slow one, Kramer said, adding that the smaller number of voters should allow for a live test run to work on any issues that may arise.
“It should speed things up,” Kramer said, adding that small changes like misspellings of names will likely only take as much time as they did when poll workers wrote everything out by hand.
Voters may be “concerned” by the electronic nature of the books given recent issues with an app that slowed down the Iowa caucus results until days after it took place, but Kramer said he is uncertain how voters may respond to the new system.
“That’s going to be the interesting question,” Kramer said. “It’s only electronic in this room, it’s not in the internet or anything, so it’s really self-contained.”
Zeman said if residents are truly concerned about the security of the books, which are used to check people in while ballots will remain in paper form, they can vote instead by absentee ballot with the clerk’s office.
Zeman said she hopes for a smooth election today, the first of three for 2020. With the Badger Books, 10 wards that require 10 different ballots will all be held within a simple system.
“One line for everybody,” she said. “I’m hoping that will speed things up. I think once the voters get in here and they understand the change and see what’s changing, I think they’ll agree it was worth it. I think they’ll see it as a positive.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.