Baraboo poll workers finalize electronic poll book training; primary election Tuesday

“That really took time,” Kramer said. “With this, it eliminates all that. And that, in and of itself, is going to save a lot of time at the end of the day.”

The new layout may be slightly confusing for voters this year, Zeman said. Instead of finding the line that corresponds with their last name, they will be able to go to any worker with a Badger Book.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The benefits of the Badger Books exceeds the speed with which workers can find names. The system also stores absentee ballot information alphabetically, tabulates absentee ballots and registers voters.

It will be a busy year for elections, which means there will also be a number of questions about registering to vote. There are multiple options, Zeman said. Voters can either stop into the clerk’s office by the Friday before an election, register before they vote at the polls, or go to myvote.wi.gov, which allows voters to register if the address on their driver’s license is the same as their current residence.

The first election to use the electronic poll books is likely to be a slow one, Kramer said, adding that the smaller number of voters should allow for a live test run to work on any issues that may arise.