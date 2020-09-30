Baraboo pursues CARES Act economic development grant

Part of the need for Baker Tilly to prepare a grant application is due to that small window of time. Mayor Mike Palm told council members it was their decision on whether they wanted to have Baker Tilly only prepare the application and prepare a request for bids from other companies to perform the study.

“These applications are complicated and lengthy and without knowing whether we’re going to be successful with the application, it’s going to be entirely up to the council as to whether or not you’d entertain a part two at this time,” Palm said.

Baker Tilly specified that the cost of the application would be increased to between $20,000 to $25,000 if another firm performs the study, Cannon said.

Council member Tom Kolb asked whether the city could negotiate the cost of Phase II with Baker Tilly directly to reduce the cost, which City Attorney Emily Truman said was permissible.

The city does not have to seek bids on the proposal work, she said. Instead, it is allowed to negotiate based on its best interest if needed.

“Ideally, everything should be bid out, but there are some times where it’s not a requirement to do that,” Truman said.