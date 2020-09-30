Baraboo pursues CARES Act economic development grant

Baraboo Common Council members agreed Tuesday to pursue an economic development grant offered through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pat Cannon, executive director of the city Community Development Authority, said the plan is to use consulting firm Baker Tilly in applying for the grant and performing an economic development study if the grant were secured.
Cannon said he and Baker Tilly representatives met with federal Economic Development Authority representatives recently and were instructed to submit a drafted proposal and budget.
“They seemed to give us some really good indications, when we did that, that we would rank favorably,” Cannon said.
The grant provides a minimum of $100,000 on an 80-20% split, meaning the city would be responsible for 20% of the project. Baker Tilly submitted a plan to perform Phase I, applying for the grant, at a cost of $15,000.
Phase II would be an economic development study of the east side of the city, including South Boulevard. The study is necessary for the city and would need to be done as part of an overall comprehensive plan anyway, Cannon said. But the agreement needed to be decided on quickly, due to dwindling grant funds, he said.
“Time is of the essence,” he said.
Part of the need for Baker Tilly to prepare a grant application is due to that small window of time. Mayor Mike Palm told council members it was their decision on whether they wanted to have Baker Tilly only prepare the application and prepare a request for bids from other companies to perform the study.
“These applications are complicated and lengthy and without knowing whether we’re going to be successful with the application, it’s going to be entirely up to the council as to whether or not you’d entertain a part two at this time,” Palm said.
Baker Tilly specified that the cost of the application would be increased to between $20,000 to $25,000 if another firm performs the study, Cannon said.
Council member Tom Kolb asked whether the city could negotiate the cost of Phase II with Baker Tilly directly to reduce the cost, which City Attorney Emily Truman said was permissible.
The city does not have to seek bids on the proposal work, she said. Instead, it is allowed to negotiate based on its best interest if needed.
“Ideally, everything should be bid out, but there are some times where it’s not a requirement to do that,” Truman said.
The project costs would total $190,000, which is what the city would hope to gain in grant funds. Cannon said there is funding in the city economic development fund to cover the 20% required of the city. Roughly $38,000 would be needed to cover the $15,000 application cost, with the remaining being their share of the study costs not covered by grant funding.
In discussion, council member Phil Wedekind expressed his support for the proposal.
“I think it’s worth the gamble,” Wedekind said.
Scott Sloan moved to accept the Baker Tilly proposal with both phases to ensure a set cost and avoid the possibility of Phase II being higher than proposed.
“You’ve got a fixed cost and you’re applying for a grant to cover 80% of that cost,” Sloan said. “You know that up front, it’s fixed. You either get it or you don’t.”
Council members voted 8-1, with Kolb against, to accept the Baker Tilly proposal.
