Baraboo renamed flag plaza to honor former mayor

Baraboo officials recently worked together to leave a lasting honor for the former mayor of the city.
Mike Palm, who oversaw the city in that position for nine years, will soon have his name etched into the flag plaza near the municipal building.
“I feel both humbled and appreciate the city honoring me in that way,” Palm said Wednesday. “I am very appreciative.”
The measure was approved by council members May 11 after being recommended by the city parks department. It was first suggested by council member John Ellington, who made the formal request during a parks and recreation commission meeting after first talking to Hardy about the naming of the plaza.
Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Mike Hardy said the location was chosen because of work Palm did both as mayor to ensure the construction of the municipal building along South Boulevard and as a member of the Citizens for Riverfront Revival group before he was elected.
“It’s not only because this building was built during his term, but also the work Mike did before and during his time as mayor,” Hardy said.
Palm said he was “humbled and honored” to hear of the resolution.
Because it was approved, a cast bronze plaque estimated to be less than $200 will be installed in the sidewalk of the plaza, officially dubbing it the “Palm Plaza.”
GALLERY: Indigenous Students United add to informational site along Baraboo Riverwalk
Members of Baraboo High School’s Indigenous Students United planted corn, beans and squash May 26 at the northeast corner of Circus World Museum’s parking lot on Water Street with representatives from the Sauk County Historical Society. They were working on continuing efforts to beautify the site and commemorate local Native American history, adding to a bench and two informational plaques the society installed last year for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
SCHS Executive Director Paul Wolter said this is “literally the first time Ho-Chunk have planted corn in this area for 180 years.” A Ho-Chunk village was located nearby, in what is now part of the city of Baraboo, through the 1830s, he said. Native residents were later forced off the land by white settlers, according to the SCHS and the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Indigenous Students United has about 20 members at BHS, said advisor Sarah Roth. In addition to teaching the public about native plants and history, she said, “I hope that my students see that the community really values their culture and their heritage and that they really take pride in their history in the area.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.