Baraboo renamed flag plaza to honor former mayor

Baraboo officials recently worked together to leave a lasting honor for the former mayor of the city.

Mike Palm, who oversaw the city in that position for nine years, will soon have his name etched into the flag plaza near the municipal building.

“I feel both humbled and appreciate the city honoring me in that way,” Palm said Wednesday. “I am very appreciative.”

The measure was approved by council members May 11 after being recommended by the city parks department. It was first suggested by council member John Ellington, who made the formal request during a parks and recreation commission meeting after first talking to Hardy about the naming of the plaza.

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Mike Hardy said the location was chosen because of work Palm did both as mayor to ensure the construction of the municipal building along South Boulevard and as a member of the Citizens for Riverfront Revival group before he was elected.

“It’s not only because this building was built during his term, but also the work Mike did before and during his time as mayor,” Hardy said.

Palm said he was “humbled and honored” to hear of the resolution.