Baraboo resolves assessments as average home value rises 25%

A revaluation of citywide property after more than a decade prompted owners to seek adjustments after an average 25% increase in home assessments.
But City Assessor Michael Weymier said even after 128 assessments were changed, the average did not shift.
“It’s a miniscule amount” when compared to the total city value, Weymier said.
The change in value was typically less than 10% and shifts were based on information brought forward to assessors by property owners.
There were 157 appointments held for open book evaluations between July 29 and Aug. 19. That time is scheduled for property owners to check roll books and argue their property may not be worth as much as the assessor deemed it be. Of those, 29 assessments did not change.
The average rise in commercial property values was 11% within Baraboo.
Weymier said the reason for the uptick in assessments was the timespan between revaluations. The last one was conducted in 2009 and used home sales from 2007 and 2008 to dictate the numbers. The amount of time allows for numbers to be higher than if revaluations were conducted annually or every few years.
“It just depends on the market,” Weymier said. “As assessors, we prefer to do reveals every year if we can, or at least every two years, just to keep up with the market. Just so we’re on track. That way, you don’t have to see those huge increases.”
The revaluation used sales from November 2019 through 2020, which Weymier said were part of the reason for the change. During the last revaluation, the housing crisis had just happened. In 2020, the housing market has been booming.
Board of Review members met Sept. 15 to hear objections to valuations that could not be resolved during open book sessions, which affected 3% of the total number of parcels in the city.
Board members also considered the commercial valuation of Walmart, 920 U.S. Highway 12, which totaled more than $10.2 million, with the building assessed at $7.3 million and the land more than $2.9 million. Members Tom Kolb and Rob Nelson said they agreed with Weymier’s result, with Nelson noting that the corporation must prove the property is worth less.
The city is engaged in a lawsuit with Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust which began in August 2020 based on the assessed value of the business. The civil legal case is one of a number by big box stores throughout the state and country which accused municipalities of excessive taxation. Corporations try to use “Dark Store Loopholes,” which claim the building should be assessed at its value if it were “dark,” not operating and not making money.
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities, Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin Towns Association have advocated against the acceptance of the loophole, claiming big box stores are trying to avoid paying higher, lawful taxes.
Opponents of the measure add that with retailers not paying their share of taxes, the burden falls to homeowners within the municipality. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities analyzed 12 communities and found that homeowners could see property taxes go up by 8% or greater if commercial and manufacturing companies’ property values were lowered by 50% as a result of the loopholes.
Walmart attorney Christopher Strohbehn of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown of Milwaukee argued in a filing when the case was opened that the store should be valued at no more than $5 million. The case remains ongoing and the most recent action was the providing of witness lists for each side as of late August.
Tax assessments can affect property taxes by having an impact on the mill rate, which has not yet been set by city officials. Higher assessments could mean a lower rate, but the budget has not been finalized. During a meeting in late August, Treasurer Lori Laux said the estimated tax rate was 11.58% but that number could change once they factor in the new assessment values.
