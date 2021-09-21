Baraboo resolves assessments as average home value rises 25%

A revaluation of citywide property after more than a decade prompted owners to seek adjustments after an average 25% increase in home assessments.

But City Assessor Michael Weymier said even after 128 assessments were changed, the average did not shift.

“It’s a miniscule amount” when compared to the total city value, Weymier said.

The change in value was typically less than 10% and shifts were based on information brought forward to assessors by property owners.

There were 157 appointments held for open book evaluations between July 29 and Aug. 19. That time is scheduled for property owners to check roll books and argue their property may not be worth as much as the assessor deemed it be. Of those, 29 assessments did not change.

The average rise in commercial property values was 11% within Baraboo.

Weymier said the reason for the uptick in assessments was the timespan between revaluations. The last one was conducted in 2009 and used home sales from 2007 and 2008 to dictate the numbers. The amount of time allows for numbers to be higher than if revaluations were conducted annually or every few years.