Baraboo seeks insight into future function of fire, ambulance entities before pursuing new building

Plans have been ongoing to understand the future function of the Baraboo Fire Department and the Baraboo District Ambulance Service as officials await the results of a study to show how the two entities might best function within the city.
City Administrator Casey Bradley said the city entered into a contract for $49,835 in late spring with the International City/County Managers Association partner, the Center for Public Safety Management LLC of Washington, D.C., to conduct a study to evaluate how the two agencies would work together.
There are three possible options: the entities remain separate, they combine into a city organization or they become one district and what each of those options looks like.
“It’s not necessarily a consolidation study, but kind of an analysis of what’s best for the residents that both are serving,” Bradley said. “What’s the best way to ultimately have their organization structured and operate and that gets us to, ‘What kind of a building do we need?”
Because they didn't know what the future of emergency services would look like in the city, "it didn't make much sense to go out and build a brand new building." If plans follow their current ideal timeline, Bradley said construction could begin in 2023.
In August 2019, officials were in their initial stages of designing a new building for the EMS staff, stuck between an administrative building remodeled from a former home and a dark and cramped facility meant to house them while on duty across the street. A combined building seemed to be the best option due to the outdated engine bay still being used by firefighters. At the time, Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said “space is definitely an issue” when referring to the 62-year-old engine bay.
EMS Chief Caleb Johnson said it feels as though everyone is looking forward to what the study will reveal. Working together, which the two entities have done well since ambulance workers moved into the shared space with the fire department in 2020, is vital to ensuring there are enough emergency responders during a time when it’s hard to find personnel, Johnson said.
“If someone calls 911 and no one answers their call, that’s a problem,” Johnson said.
BDAS agreed to an addendum to their lease with the city for 20 years in March, essentially "guaranteeing a home" for them, Johnson said. It will also alleviate concerns by other members of the district besides the city, which is its largest, about accruing costs for no benefit.
Bradley said the study is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. They had hoped it would be sooner at its beginning, but time delays in obtaining documents and meeting virtually have slowed the process.
Johnson said it will be helpful to have experts who are examining models throughout the country make well studied recommendations. Regardless of the new setup, he said it is unlikely anyone will lose their positions. They will instead be given the chance to cross train and anyone newly hired afterward, if the two groups consolidated, would be brought on with those qualifications in mind.
“We’ve relied heavily upon assistance from the fire department as we’re facing staffing shortages,” Johnson said. “We’re extremely grateful for that, and certainly because of our close working relationship, has helped to form relationships with our staff from both departments and allowed us to work more closely and more efficiently together.”
