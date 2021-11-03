Baraboo seeks insight into future function of fire, ambulance entities before pursuing new building

Plans have been ongoing to understand the future function of the Baraboo Fire Department and the Baraboo District Ambulance Service as officials await the results of a study to show how the two entities might best function within the city.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the city entered into a contract for $49,835 in late spring with the International City/County Managers Association partner, the Center for Public Safety Management LLC of Washington, D.C., to conduct a study to evaluate how the two agencies would work together.

There are three possible options: the entities remain separate, they combine into a city organization or they become one district and what each of those options looks like.

“It’s not necessarily a consolidation study, but kind of an analysis of what’s best for the residents that both are serving,” Bradley said. “What’s the best way to ultimately have their organization structured and operate and that gets us to, ‘What kind of a building do we need?”

Because they didn't know what the future of emergency services would look like in the city, "it didn't make much sense to go out and build a brand new building." If plans follow their current ideal timeline, Bradley said construction could begin in 2023.

