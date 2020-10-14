Baraboo sets trick-or-treat time, advises public to take precautions against COVID-19

Despite guidance from the Sauk County Public Health Department calling on all municipalities to not host door to door trick-or-treating this year, Baraboo Common Council members agreed Tuesday to add an hour to the typical time slot due to the holiday falling on a Saturday.
Traditional trick-or-treating will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Council members agreed unanimously after discussing the holiday, which is slated to look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council member Scott Sloan said beginning earlier allows for a larger window of time rather than shortening the time period from its traditional three hours.
“By limiting hours, aren’t we really condensing the amount of time people will be out?” Sloan said. “Expanding the hours would seem to slim the crowds, I would think.”
Fellow council member John Ellington expressed hesitation that limiting the hours would be effective since children tend to visit homes at certain hours based on their age. The “really little kids” always show up at the top of the timeframe, he said, though agreed it could be effective.
Officials agreed that they could be stretching the time to no effect, with large groups of people simply going out earlier, but said they would hope residents would take care to stagger their outings within their neighborhood.
Mayor Mike Palm urged members of the public to consider their health when deciding whether to hand out treats. If someone does not feel well or knows they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, he said the best option would be to not take part.
Palm acknowledged that while taking safety precautions that they can as council does reduce the chance of transmission of the virus, it does not eliminate the chance more people could get sick.
Members agreed during general discussion that an indication of whether a trick-or-treater should approach a house is the porch light. If it’s on, that person wants to hand out candy. If it’s off, those seeking treats should move on.
Sauk County Nurse Manager Jessie Phalen provided an update on the coronavirus at the top of the meeting. Phalen said the number of positive cases in the first 12 days of October was 301, compared to a total of 300 cases in the entire month of September. Sauk County recorded two more deaths as the result of COVID-19 within the last 10 days and nearly one-fifth of the county’s hospitalization happened in the last two weeks.
Phalen told council members that Sauk Prairie Healthcare, along with local officials and law enforcement, was modeling a safer option by providing a drive-thru trick-or-treating event. Guidance published by the department urged other municipalities to do the same.
“It’s still somewhat interactive,” Phalen said. “They’re all dressed up with their families and stay in their family groups and pick up a bag of treats prepared by someone who’s wearing PPE. ... We’re kind of hoping other municipalities will follow suit with that.”
Sloan questioned why outdoor activities would be a concern after Phalen said during her report that the department is “not seeing a lot of spread within the schools yet,” with cases generally coming from outside the school and being brought in by students.
Phalen said trick-or-treating can lead to interactions that may cause more transmission of COVID-19.
“I think it’s just another opportunity for people to get together, doing other things, maybe before and after,” Phalen said. “At least at school, they’re being managed in masking and social distancing, though I’m sure those things are still happening. … I don’t think anyone’s saying they can’t be outside, it’s just there’s better ways to potentially do this that hopefully reduce risks.”
Sloan said mental health is important to children as well and that he didn’t see why they couldn’t spend time outside with the same students they see everyday at school, which he referred to as “a steel container.”
Other municipalities have grappled with similar concerns. Portage agreed at the end of September to host trick-or-treating hours because they assumed residents would simply do so with or without guidance from the city. Officials posted a sign that residents can post in their windows to let people know they’re handing out candy.
Reedsburg officials agreed to host their typical three hour time slot Oct. 31. Wisconsin Dells has been more hesitant. Mayor Ed Wojnicz said Oct. 6 the city still hadn’t determined whether it was hosting trick-or-treating, though the city’s events calendar indicates a number of Halloween events there. The CDC has advised that people plan alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating due to it increasing the chance of catching or spreading COVID-19.
