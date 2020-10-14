Baraboo sets trick-or-treat time, advises public to take precautions against COVID-19

“It’s still somewhat interactive,” Phalen said. “They’re all dressed up with their families and stay in their family groups and pick up a bag of treats prepared by someone who’s wearing PPE. ... We’re kind of hoping other municipalities will follow suit with that.”

Sloan questioned why outdoor activities would be a concern after Phalen said during her report that the department is “not seeing a lot of spread within the schools yet,” with cases generally coming from outside the school and being brought in by students.

Phalen said trick-or-treating can lead to interactions that may cause more transmission of COVID-19.

“I think it’s just another opportunity for people to get together, doing other things, maybe before and after,” Phalen said. “At least at school, they’re being managed in masking and social distancing, though I’m sure those things are still happening. … I don’t think anyone’s saying they can’t be outside, it’s just there’s better ways to potentially do this that hopefully reduce risks.”

Sloan said mental health is important to children as well and that he didn’t see why they couldn’t spend time outside with the same students they see everyday at school, which he referred to as “a steel container.”