Baraboo shifts to accommodate new emergency order

Emergency Order No. 12 from Evers further limits business activity. Its main change from previous restrictions prohibits “unnecessary travel” indefinitely. Essential travel is defined in the order as trips for elderly people, childcare workers, returning home, leaving for another location outside of Wisconsin, performing essential services, acquiring needed items like groceries or medicine or if it is required by law.

In Baraboo, the 3.7-mile riverwalk trail will stay open for residents to use. However, they must maintain 6 feet of separation as mandated under social distancing, which is meant to lower the chance of transmission of the virus between people.

An announcement released Monday also notifies the public that public transit shared-ride taxi services have been modified. Riders will no longer share a vehicle with strangers and be required to ride alone. Only family and caregivers can ride with users, which the caller must tell dispatch about when they call for a ride.

The shift will likely result in longer wait times for riders, according to the release. Downing wrote that riders should plan their trips and work with the service to ensure the hours work best for them, limiting their non-urgent trips to less busy times after 5 p.m.

“Patience is needed through this difficult time,” Downing noted.

A release Tuesday from transportation company Abby Vans of Neillsville, which operates the taxi service for the city, instructs drivers to “frequently” sanitize and clean their vehicles. Cleaning is mandatory before driving any resident of a long-term care building, like a nursing home or assisted living facility. According to the release, the practice will continue until social distancing requirements are lifted.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.