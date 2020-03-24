Baraboo shifts to accommodate new emergency order

The city of Baraboo has made changes under a new Safer at Home emergency order Tuesday from Gov. Tony Evers in efforts to curb the effect of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Mayor Mike Palm said Tuesday that future city council meetings will be conducted either using an online or phone line format. Committees and commissions had already been canceled for an indefinite amount of time.
Tuesday’s scheduled meeting was canceled.
The changes were announced in a statement from City Administrator Kennie Downing. The city is closed beginning Wednesday with the exception of essential services, according to the announcement. Those looking to make physical payments for utility bills must use the night deposit box on the outside of City Hall.
Essential personnel include limited city staff and volunteers. Anyone volunteering for the “delivery of food, meals or supplies to others” are allowed to continue, Downing noted.
The police department, fire department, ambulance service, public works, utilities and zoo staff will continue working. Residents will still be allowed to perform in-person absentee voting and voter registration at the municipal building, but officials have encouraged the use of absentee ballots sent by mail instead. The Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Airport staff will also continue maintenance work as an essential service.
Emergency Order No. 12 from Evers further limits business activity. Its main change from previous restrictions prohibits “unnecessary travel” indefinitely. Essential travel is defined in the order as trips for elderly people, childcare workers, returning home, leaving for another location outside of Wisconsin, performing essential services, acquiring needed items like groceries or medicine or if it is required by law.
In Baraboo, the 3.7-mile riverwalk trail will stay open for residents to use. However, they must maintain 6 feet of separation as mandated under social distancing, which is meant to lower the chance of transmission of the virus between people.
An announcement released Monday also notifies the public that public transit shared-ride taxi services have been modified. Riders will no longer share a vehicle with strangers and be required to ride alone. Only family and caregivers can ride with users, which the caller must tell dispatch about when they call for a ride.
The shift will likely result in longer wait times for riders, according to the release. Downing wrote that riders should plan their trips and work with the service to ensure the hours work best for them, limiting their non-urgent trips to less busy times after 5 p.m.
“Patience is needed through this difficult time,” Downing noted.
A release Tuesday from transportation company Abby Vans of Neillsville, which operates the taxi service for the city, instructs drivers to “frequently” sanitize and clean their vehicles. Cleaning is mandatory before driving any resident of a long-term care building, like a nursing home or assisted living facility. According to the release, the practice will continue until social distancing requirements are lifted.
