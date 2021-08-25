Baraboo staff advise prioritizing workers in 2022 budget as inflation rates rise, levy still unknown

Baraboo has begun its 2022 budget process and City Administrator Casey Bradley recommended to keep workers in mind to avoid falling behind on the cost of living, which is projected to increase next year.
“I’d like to put in the budget somewhere between 2.5 to 3% and keep that as a priority in the budget process,” Bradley said during a meeting in late July. “If we fall back there, we’re already looking at a multi-year catch up to begin with, and if we don’t at least do that, we’ve got a bigger hole to make up over the next couple of years.”
Treasurer Lori Laux presented budget assumptions Tuesday during the Baraboo Common Council meeting. Within the document, staff assumed a cost of living adjustment of 2.5%, which based on the 1% increase total of $47,000, would mean an additional $117,500. The projected national cost of living adjustment is 5% with the Midwest projection at 4.9% in April. The city granted a 0.6% increase in the 2021 budget.
There are also projected increases for employees granted new wages based on their performance and time employed as well as for police due to union pay scale increases. Council members voted to increase their per meeting stipend from $15 to $35 on a 6-1 vote. Heather Kierzek voted against the measure. Scott Sloan and Kathleen Thurow were absent.
The city does not yet know what the tax rate will be for property owners.
Commercial property values went up 10% and residential property values increased by 25% in a recent assessment. Laux said the tax rate will remain unknown until after owners are able to meet with Board of Review officials in September to evaluate the reasoning for the property value increases and confirm final numbers. An estimated tax rate without the revaluation was 11.58%, but there is no known rate until after that Sept. 15 meeting.
New development means a higher levy cap with net new construction at 0.67% or more than $42,000 for additional tax levy to spend on operating expenses. However, Laux said because personal property aid increased, the growth would be limited to more than $21,000 compared to the previous year.
Staff members are looking to not increase any operating expenses for the year, meaning none of the departments would be granted budget requests that require additional funding.
“We’re going to struggle to maintain levels of services with what we’re seeing per cost increases, let alone adding new costs to it,” Bradley said.
The net increase in expenses would be 3.37%, or more than $279,000. The general fund balance had an excess of more than $647,000, up from $514,000 in 2021, but Laux advised against using that money for recurring operating expenses and instead on one-time capital purchases.
Council members did not discuss the budget or ask any questions of Laux.
Bradley said measures proposed by Gov. Tony Evers within the state budget to help local governments use shared revenue “was stripped out” by the Legislature, limiting the options for municipalities while creating a budget.
“So once again we’re stuck cutting despite some of the biggest inflation we’ve seen in over a decade,” Bradley said. “It’s going to be a very tough budget year.”
