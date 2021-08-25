Baraboo staff advise prioritizing workers in 2022 budget as inflation rates rise, levy still unknown

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commercial property values went up 10% and residential property values increased by 25% in a recent assessment. Laux said the tax rate will remain unknown until after owners are able to meet with Board of Review officials in September to evaluate the reasoning for the property value increases and confirm final numbers. An estimated tax rate without the revaluation was 11.58%, but there is no known rate until after that Sept. 15 meeting.

New development means a higher levy cap with net new construction at 0.67% or more than $42,000 for additional tax levy to spend on operating expenses. However, Laux said because personal property aid increased, the growth would be limited to more than $21,000 compared to the previous year.

Staff members are looking to not increase any operating expenses for the year, meaning none of the departments would be granted budget requests that require additional funding.

“We’re going to struggle to maintain levels of services with what we’re seeing per cost increases, let alone adding new costs to it,” Bradley said.

The net increase in expenses would be 3.37%, or more than $279,000. The general fund balance had an excess of more than $647,000, up from $514,000 in 2021, but Laux advised against using that money for recurring operating expenses and instead on one-time capital purchases.