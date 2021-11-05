Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells airport solar project dies

Disagreement over the placement of solar panels by members of the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport Commission killed plans for a 1.2 megawatt solar array on roughly 10 acres of land at the airport.
“Basically, it’s dead,” said City Administrator Casey Bradley Friday when the commission met.
The main objection was the location of the panels, not the use of sustainable energy to fund future airport projects. The commission met in April, when Commissioner Tom Diehl of Lake Delton expressed disinterest in placing panels on land that could potentially be used for economic development. Diehl again expressed interest in only allowing the use of the southwest corner of the airport land Friday rather than along the northeastern side.
Members of the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport commission had mixed reactions durin…
Alliant Energy, which would own the array and pay an annual fixed lease of more than $54,000 for 20 years, could not enter into an agreement using that land because the cost to run powerlines to the nearest substation would be too expensive and make the project cost prohibitive.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think we have any option,” Bradley said.
The idea for solar panels at the airport was born out of a local group looking for ways to create more sustainable energy within the community. Powered Up Baraboo had approached Alliant Energy more than a year ago, said Jeff McCarthy, a company account manager. They reviewed potential sites within the city and commissioners agreed to allow Alliant planners to evaluate two sites in January. They found the airport was the best option.
Beth Persche of Powered Up Baraboo said the group was disappointed, but has a good relationship with Alliant and plans to continue providing sustainable energy options to the community.
“In the end, we’re really disappointed this didn’t work out because it was a lot of work by a lot of people to get to this point,” Persche said. “But from Powered Up’s point of view, I wouldn’t say this is dead in the water. We would really like to continue pursuing renewable energy for the Baraboo area.”
Bradley said the plan would allow for the energy created by those panels to power city buildings and revenue from the lease would be used solely for projects at the airport. They are currently creating an airport master plan and work for potential improvements at the facility will be the burden of both Lake Delton and Baraboo taxpayers alike, which would have otherwise been offset by the revenue from Alliant paying for that space.
The total revenue through lease payments after two decades would have been nearly $1.1 million, according to the proposal from Alliant Energy.
Mayor Rob Nelson serves on the commission. He also serves as Sauk County board supervisor. He had said previously that county officials may not be interested in “helping the airport financially when the airport is not willing to help itself financially,” nor would the city of Baraboo be motivated to use its limited funding resources to pay for airport projects.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.