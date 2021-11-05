Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells airport solar project dies

Beth Persche of Powered Up Baraboo said the group was disappointed, but has a good relationship with Alliant and plans to continue providing sustainable energy options to the community.

“In the end, we’re really disappointed this didn’t work out because it was a lot of work by a lot of people to get to this point,” Persche said. “But from Powered Up’s point of view, I wouldn’t say this is dead in the water. We would really like to continue pursuing renewable energy for the Baraboo area.”

Bradley said the plan would allow for the energy created by those panels to power city buildings and revenue from the lease would be used solely for projects at the airport. They are currently creating an airport master plan and work for potential improvements at the facility will be the burden of both Lake Delton and Baraboo taxpayers alike, which would have otherwise been offset by the revenue from Alliant paying for that space.

The total revenue through lease payments after two decades would have been nearly $1.1 million, according to the proposal from Alliant Energy.