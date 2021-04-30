Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport commissioners divided on solar array project

Members of the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport commission had mixed reactions during a meeting Friday to a proposed solar energy project.

Sustainable energy wasn’t the problem, but the possible location of the solar array was disputed by Airport Commissioner Tom Diehl of Lake Delton. Diehl said it was not in the best interest of the airport to install a solar panel section for 20 years on a parcel of land that could be used for future economic development.

“I think common sense here says the ability of controlling development on that airport is critical, otherwise why did we do that work we did?” Diehl said. “I will not support anything in the northwest, I just won’t do it.”

The proposal for a solar facility on airport land is from Alliant Energy. The panels would span roughly 10 acres of land adjacent to the Baraboo-Dells airport along County Highway BD north of Baraboo. The 1.2 megawatt array would provide energy to area homes and local businesses. Alliant will own the array and pay an annual fixed lease amount of more than $54,000 for 20 years. The lease amount cannot be changed because it is determined by the state Public Service Commission.

Senior Resource Development Manager Zack Hill said the plan is to maintain partnerships, not fixate on a specific location for the project.