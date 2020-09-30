Baraboo Young Professionals cancel Night Market after officials voice COVID-19 concerns

Organizers of a tentatively planned event on the Baraboo Square in late October saved council members from making a decision by cancelling it.

Baraboo Common Council members were supposed to review new information regarding the Baraboo Young Professionals’ plans for a night market at the end of the month during a special meeting Tuesday. It would have been the third annual event.

Instead, the matter was settled before the proceeding by BYP Secretary Nicki Green in an email to City Clerk Brenda Zeman. The message, sent Monday afternoon, was to notify the city of their intent to cancel the event permit applications.

“After another call with the health department this afternoon, we are going to forego night market events for the remainder of the year,” Green wrote. “We will start looking at a spring event after the new year.”

The event was approved contingent upon the council receiving more information from the Sauk County Public Health Department after concerns were raised by members during discussion of the Baraboo Night Market during its Sept. 22 meeting. City Attorney Emily Truman said staff who usually approved one of the applications recommended the issue be reviewed by council out of concern for the possible safety risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.