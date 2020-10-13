BDAS chooses new EMS chief, director

The Baraboo District Ambulance Service announced Tuesday that it has appointed a new chief and director from within the organization.

Caleb Johnson was appointed by the BDAS Commission during a meeting Oct. 5 and officially began his time as chief and EMS director after negotiations were completed. Johnson started with the service 12 years ago, serving more than five years as a captain. He is a licensed critical care paramedic.

Johnson said his original career path had been law enforcement, but once he began helping people through EMT work, that changed.

“I had found a passion for it immediately,” Johnson said. “I became passionate about it and thoroughly enjoyed the job responsibilities of truly helping people.”

When the opportunity arose to apply for the chief position, Johnson knew he could perform in the job because of his tenure at BDAS, where he learned a variety of skills through different positions over more than a decade of service.

BDAS Finance Director Troy Snow is one of the three person management team that includes Johnson and Human Resources Director Betsy Larsen. Snow said the service will do well under Johnson.

“We look forward to working with him as we move forward into our next chapter,” Snow said.