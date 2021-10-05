Beaver Dam adopts capital budget; council member resigns

Beaver Dam adopted its 2022 capital budget and borrowing plan by a 11-1 vote at its common council meeting Monday night.
Projects totaling $6.6 million are part of the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan. Four million in borrowing will be put toward the CIP, along with $1.9 million of grant funding and $715,000 of Tax Increment Finance District revenue.
Council Member Ken Anderson cast the lone nay vote; Council Member Kara Nelson was absent. Anderson said that if the city receives expected grant money toward the building of a $1.4 million splash pad in Swan City Park, there’s no need to borrow $700,000. He made a motion to reduce the amount of money being borrowed for a splash pad from $700,000 to $200,000. No one seconded the motion and it failed.
The 2022 CIP continues previous trends of road reconstruction, equipment replacement and investments in public safety and parks.
Road improvements make up the majority of the CIP, with $4.6 million being budgeted for next year. The five biggest planned projects include:
- East Davis Street between South Spring Street and South University Avenue;
- West Third Street between West and LaCrosse streets;
- Walnut Street from McKinley Street to the cul-de-sac;
- Haskell Street between West and Madison streets; and
- South Spring Street. between East Mill Street and Park Avenue.
The Police Department will receive $212,000 for a safety radio repeater antenna system and $52,000 toward an outdoor shooting range. The Fire Department will get $275,000 for a replacement ambulance. The Department of Public Works is allotted $340,000 to replace large platform trucks and several other pieces of equipment.
In addition to the $700,000 for a splash pad, Swan City Park is allotted $100,000 for a lagoon restoration project. The Parks Department will receive another $300,000. Other large projects include a restroom addition to the Tahoe Park Pavilion, phase two of Rotary Park and replacement playground equipment at Lakeview Park. Money is also budgeted for Cotton Mill Park and River Way, lawn equipment and trees.
The first-year debt levy impact is 15 cents per $1,000 of valuation, which is consistent with capital improvement plans approved in prior years.
Alderman resigns
Mayor Becky Glewen announced the resignation of Ward Three Council Member Jon Abfall, effective Sept. 30, due to health concerns. Abfall was first elected to the council in April 2015 and his latest term expires in April 2023. Residents from Ward Three will soon be able to apply for fill the vacant position.
