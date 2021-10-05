Beaver Dam adopts capital budget; council member resigns

The Police Department will receive $212,000 for a safety radio repeater antenna system and $52,000 toward an outdoor shooting range. The Fire Department will get $275,000 for a replacement ambulance. The Department of Public Works is allotted $340,000 to replace large platform trucks and several other pieces of equipment.

In addition to the $700,000 for a splash pad, Swan City Park is allotted $100,000 for a lagoon restoration project. The Parks Department will receive another $300,000. Other large projects include a restroom addition to the Tahoe Park Pavilion, phase two of Rotary Park and replacement playground equipment at Lakeview Park. Money is also budgeted for Cotton Mill Park and River Way, lawn equipment and trees.

The first-year debt levy impact is 15 cents per $1,000 of valuation, which is consistent with capital improvement plans approved in prior years.

Alderman resigns

Mayor Becky Glewen announced the resignation of Ward Three Council Member Jon Abfall, effective Sept. 30, due to health concerns. Abfall was first elected to the council in April 2015 and his latest term expires in April 2023. Residents from Ward Three will soon be able to apply for fill the vacant position.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

