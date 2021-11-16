Beaver Dam city budget approved

The 2022 city operating budget was approved at the Beaver Dam Common Council meeting Monday night.

A moment of silence was observed at the start of the meeting in memory of former council member Jon Abfall who died Nov. 7. Abfall served the third ward since 2015 and resigned Sept. 30 due to health concerns. The council will conduct a vote to fill his council seat on Dec. 6.

The budget was approved for publication last month for public review under state law ahead of its final acceptance this week. The document includes $18.34 million for general city purposes with a net tax levy of $12.41 million, which is an increase of more than $1 million over the current year’s budget.

The projected mill rate was $9.26 per $1,000 of property value, or $926 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 house. The 2021 mill rate is $9.46.

Prior to the budget vote, Council Member Ken Anderson attempted to eliminate the $32,000 community development manager position from the document, but his motion failed. At the administrative committee meeting which directly preceded the common council meeting, Mayor Becky Glewen recommended not renewing the contract for the position. She told the full council there are discussions taking place with the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Board to take over the position.