Beaver Dam Common Council chooses new member

Council member Mike Wissell said, “I just think the general public is going to be totally lost.”

Bloom explained that in the principals of redistricting, equal population is the main criteria.

“We did not comply with that in the 2011 ward plan and this ward plan does,” he said.

Beaver Dam’s population has shifted since the 2010 Census and it was difficult to have equal population within the county supervisory districts. Bloom said the county helped by redrawing their plan for Beaver Dam.

Registered voters will get postcards in the mail notifying them of the ward in which they should vote and their polling location.

Because of the new district boundary lines, Ward 2 Council Member Therese Henriksen will have to run against Ward 4 Council Member Cris Olson in April to stay on the council.

The council also updated its code to clarify when officials would be up for election.