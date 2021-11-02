Beaver Dam Common Council chooses new member

Beaver Dam Common Council chose a new member at its meeting Monday night to replace John Abfall in Ward 3.
John “Frank” Ferree was elected from a group of three men who applied to fill the vacant seat. Each applicant spoke before the council and answered a series of questions prior to the secret ballot vote.
Ferree garnered five votes, while four votes went to Michael Culver and two to Doug Garczynski. Abfall stepped down due to health concerns. The seat is next up for election in spring 2023.
Ferree has lived in Beaver Dam for more than 20 years, is a longtime John Deere employee and has served on the Blue Zones of Dodge County Steering Committee and the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Board. He was sworn into office following the vote and took part in the rest of the meeting.
Redistricting approved
As part of a nationwide redistricting process with the 2020 Census, the council recreated its municipal code to reflect its newly-approved aldermanic boundaries. The city will continue to have 14 council members but the area they represent will change somewhat and will be called a district.
The city will be divided into 24 wards grouped into those 14 districts. The wards will fit within the county supervisory districts. Director of Administration Zak Bloom said some council members will serve in districts with multiple wards.
Council member Mike Wissell said, “I just think the general public is going to be totally lost.”
Bloom explained that in the principals of redistricting, equal population is the main criteria.
“We did not comply with that in the 2011 ward plan and this ward plan does,” he said.
Beaver Dam’s population has shifted since the 2010 Census and it was difficult to have equal population within the county supervisory districts. Bloom said the county helped by redrawing their plan for Beaver Dam.
Registered voters will get postcards in the mail notifying them of the ward in which they should vote and their polling location.
Because of the new district boundary lines, Ward 2 Council Member Therese Henriksen will have to run against Ward 4 Council Member Cris Olson in April to stay on the council.
The council also updated its code to clarify when officials would be up for election.
A primary election will be held when any elected position has three or more candidates running for the same position. Beginning in 2014, the mayor will hold office for a three-year term. Council members are to serve a two-year term. Those in odd-numbered districts are up for election in odd-numbered years and even-numbered districts are up for election in even-numbered years.