Beaver Dam Common Council to 'do-over' Third Ward election

The vote at Monday’s council meeting to replace the Ward 3 position did not result in any applicant receiving a majority vote of those members present (six). Schacht determined the vote was not legally sufficient to appoint a successor and; therefore, no legal appointment was actually made.

Schacht said she contacted the three candidates so they may indicate their continued desire to be considered.

Other residents in the Ward 3 may also apply. The city will take letters of interest and declarations of candidacy until 4 p.m., Dec. 2. The common council will then conduct a new vote to fill the vacancy on Dec. 6.

Anderson told the Daily Citizen that he’s not happy with Schact’s decision.

“It would be more appropriate to have the Ward 3 election this spring as a special election and have the seat remain open until then,” he said.

State statute allows aldermanic vacancies to be filled by the common council, by majority vote, appointing a successor to serve for the residue of the unexpired term (2023 in this case) or until a special election is held, or an office may remain vacant until an election is held.

Mayor Glewen said a special election was considered but ruled out.