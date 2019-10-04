The Beaver Dam Fire Department will be honored in this month’s Firehouse magazine, a national publication for fire and rescue personnel.
Beaver Dam Fire Department was awarded third place in the national unit citation area of the magazine’s annual heroism awards program for the fire department’s efforts battling a fatal fire in 2018.
Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to the Executive Apartments, 600 W. Third St. around 6 a.m., April 7, 2018. In the end, a dozen departments battled the blaze into the afternoon.
The fire claimed the lives of Corrine Bolin, 63, and Jade Wilson, 24. Several other people were hospitalized and all residents were displaced.
The award mentions the original firefighters who entered the two-story building: Capt. Lee Smith, firefighter/medics Wesley Jahnke, Chris Ackley and John Jatczak along with off duty fire department members who responded: Capt. Russ Johnson, Lt. Nick Buchda and firefighters Tom Hill and Brad Modaff.
Beaver Dam was among the smaller firefighters to be honored in the publication, Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said. The other fire departments who were honored are: Dallas Fire Department Engine 57; Chicago Fire Department: Engine 109, Truck 32, Battalion 13; Cutchogue, New York, Fire Department, United Fire Company #1 and Dallas Fire-Rescue Department: Engine 45.
Mannel. who was on vacation at the time of the fire said the award was well-deserved.
You have free articles remaining.
“What is most impressive is how well the fire department’s chain of command worked,” Mannel said. “And how the neighboring communities came together. I’m not surprised, but I am impressed with it.”
Smith submitted the information to the magazine.
“The work that these guys did — they really risked their lives for the people trapped in that building,” Smith said.
Smith said he had always seen larger fire departments honored in the magazine.
“I thought why not Beaver Dam.”
Firefighters were told about the honor during their monthly meeting Wednesday. The fire station will receive a certificate and a $150 financial award. Everyone mentioned in the award will receive a copy of the magazine.
“It’s great for the department to be honored nationally,” Smith said. “Every one of these guys can stand shoulder to shoulder with big city fire departments.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)