Beaver Dam Fire Department looks to add to its ranks

Beaver Dam Fire Department experienced a year of change in 2021 but continues to respond to emergencies in the community as it fills leadership posts and seeks additional staff.

Former Police Chief Alan Mannel retired in April after 12 years of service with the BDFD. He was a strong proponent a second fire station and more personnel.

In his last six months at the post, he saw Beaver Dam voters overwhelmingly approve a November 2020 referendum to raise the tax levy and fund six new full-time firefighter/paramedic positions in the fire department.

Acting Chief Matt Christian, who started as a paid-on-call firefighter in 1993, retired at the end of May. Coming from the Rhinelander Fire Department, Mike Wesle was named Beaver Dam Fire Chief in July.

Capt. Paul Hartl retired Jan. 6 after more than 26 years of public service to the community of Beaver Dam.

Chief Wesle the fire department currently consists of 25 sworn personnel, one administrative assistant and 17 paid-on-call members. It also has an active explorers program for teenagers who want learn about firefighting and EMS practices.