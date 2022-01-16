Beaver Dam Fire Department looks to add to its ranks

Beaver Dam Fire Department experienced a year of change in 2021 but continues to respond to emergencies in the community as it fills leadership posts and seeks additional staff.
Former Police Chief Alan Mannel retired in April after 12 years of service with the BDFD. He was a strong proponent a second fire station and more personnel.
In his last six months at the post, he saw Beaver Dam voters overwhelmingly approve a November 2020 referendum to raise the tax levy and fund six new full-time firefighter/paramedic positions in the fire department.
Acting Chief Matt Christian, who started as a paid-on-call firefighter in 1993, retired at the end of May. Coming from the Rhinelander Fire Department, Mike Wesle was named Beaver Dam Fire Chief in July.
Capt. Paul Hartl retired Jan. 6 after more than 26 years of public service to the community of Beaver Dam.
Chief Wesle the fire department currently consists of 25 sworn personnel, one administrative assistant and 17 paid-on-call members. It also has an active explorers program for teenagers who want learn about firefighting and EMS practices.
Wesle expects the vacancy due to Hartl’s retirement will be filled in the next six to eight weeks. He said full-time hiring can prove to be difficult as there are few candidates compared to 10 years ago.
“There’s not a lot out there that have the requirements of paramedic, that’s the real big issue because it’s a one-year commitment to get a paramedic license as opposed to an EMT basic license,” he said. “I think you’ll find that’s a very common problem with many departments out there.”
Two members of the BDFD were promoted last week, Lt. Wesley Jahnke to the rank of captain and firefighter/medic Matthew Weidler to the rank of lieutenant.
Capt. Jahnke was hired as a career firefighter/medic with Beaver Dam in 2015, and promoted to lieutenant in 2019. He has been tasked with leading the Technical Rescue Team and plays a key role in the departments training program.
Weidler was hired as a career firefighter/medic in 2016. He will continue to be responsible for the department’s communications program and take on responsibilities associated to the emergency medical services program.
Both Jahnke and Weidler began their fire service careers as paid-on-call firefighters. Wesle said most full-time fire personnel start that way.
“On the paid-on-call side of things, as long as you’re 18 years of age, have a driver’s license and can pass a background check, we’re willing to work with people,” he said.
Wesle said candidates are sent to basic firefighter training which involves taking coursework in Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2 and CPR. They are then trained in-house.
“We’re always looking for people that are interested in becoming part of the organization and a great way to do that is to become a paid-on-call firefighter,” he said.
Discussions about adding a Northside fire station are not actively taking place, but Wesle said he thinks it is something that should be explored in the future.
The fire department has budgeted $2.18 million for wages this year, which is up from $1.74 million in 2020 after the department pursued six new full-time hires following the referendum. No capital improvements requests were made that would be paid through borrowing. The city approved allotting $275,000 for a replacement ambulance in 2022.
