Beaver Dam hires search firm to find new administrator

Beaver Dam Common Council approved in special session Wednesday the hiring of a recruitment firm to fill a top city government post.

Director of Administration/City Clerk Zachary Bloom, who has been on the job for less than two years, is stepping down to take a position in the private sector. His final day with the city is Nov. 5.

Laurie Pederson of GovHR USA spoke via Zoom to the council about how the executive search firm works. She said a consultant will do in-depth interviews to learn about the community and the position. Department heads will be interviewed and the community may be surveyed, as well. Their findings will be put together in a marketing brochure, with the position and the community being advertised throughout the nation. A team will screen candidates and narrow them down for interviews.

Pederson said the firm will guide the city through the entire process and make recommendations, but that the ultimate hiring decision is in the city’s hands.

Mayor Becky Glewen said using a firm will provide needed outside input for a very critical position.

