Beaver Dam hires search firm to find new administrator

Beaver Dam Common Council approved in special session Wednesday the hiring of a recruitment firm to fill a top city government post.
Director of Administration/City Clerk Zachary Bloom, who has been on the job for less than two years, is stepping down to take a position in the private sector. His final day with the city is Nov. 5.
Laurie Pederson of GovHR USA spoke via Zoom to the council about how the executive search firm works. She said a consultant will do in-depth interviews to learn about the community and the position. Department heads will be interviewed and the community may be surveyed, as well. Their findings will be put together in a marketing brochure, with the position and the community being advertised throughout the nation. A team will screen candidates and narrow them down for interviews.
Pederson said the firm will guide the city through the entire process and make recommendations, but that the ultimate hiring decision is in the city’s hands.
Mayor Becky Glewen said using a firm will provide needed outside input for a very critical position.
“We also offer a one-year guarantee on our placement so if for any reason the person leaves, on your side or theirs, we will come back in and do the recruitment for the cost of expenses and advertising only which is usually about $4,000 in total,” said Pederson.
Council member David Hansen asked for the average length of time for the hiring process. Pederson said it usually takes between 90-120 days to complete, with a full 30 days of advertising after the brochure is put together.
Several council members said they liked the idea of a third party helping in the search and that they were impressed with the references and track record of GovHR USA.
Pederson said the search firm has only invoked its guarantee 3% of the time. She said executives have had a retention rate of 86% of five years or more.
By a unanimous vote of those members present for the meeting, GovHR USA was hired for an amount not to exceed $22,500 plus travel costs, if any, to conduct the search for a director of administration/city administrator.
The Beaver Dam Common Council unanimously approved ordinance changes last month to shift to a form of government with an elected part-time mayor, hired city administrator and elected council starting in 2022. The mayor’s salary will be reduced from $60,000 to $20,000, beginning in 2023 after the spring election.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.