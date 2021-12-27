Beaver Dam looking to add a park on Madison Street

The ARPA funds would be used to get the appraisal completed and to be able to move forward with the next steps of the CDBG-CV application process.

Council Member Dave Hansen asked whether the property owner is bound by the appraisal. Schacht said the owner is not obligated to sell the property, but said “I think we’re all working in good faith.”

After lengthy discussions by council members, the council approved hiring MSA Professional Services for acquisition services and appraisals related to the right-of-way acquisition by the city of the Madison Street parcel for a total estimated fee of $18,000, which will be paid from the ARPA funds previously approved by the Administrative Committee. The funds to acquire the property will be contingent upon receiving the CDBG-CV funds.

The roll call vote was 12-2, with council members Ken Anderson and Mick Fischer voting no.

The Beaver Dam Common Council will hold a public hearing regarding its proposed application for Community Development Block Grant COVID Program funds on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers, 205 S. Lincoln Ave.