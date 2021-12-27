Beaver Dam looking to add a park on Madison Street

The city of Beaver Dam is looking to add a park on the southwest side to offer recreational benefits to the neighborhood’s low-income families.
A possible property acquisition of 1102 Madison St., Beaver Dam, using Community Development Block Grant funds is in the works to enhance the green space in the area. CDBG-CV grant funds are focused on COVID-related activities.
According to Dodge County records, the former restaurant property was purchased by Dennis Giese in October 2021 for $91,800 from Landmark Credit Union.
City Attorney Maryann Schacht gave a brief presentation at the Dec. 15 Plan Commission meeting justifying the use of ARPA funds to pay for the project, based upon recommendations from previous Direction of Administration Zac Bloom and her legal research.
The city will receive a total of $1.7 million of ARPA funds from the federal government, and has already received half that amount. The Administrative Committee previously approved using a portion of the ARPA funds to pay for grant writing. The ARPA funds concentrate on low to moderate income opportunities for communities.
At last week’s Beaver Dam Common Council meeting, City Attorney Maryann Schacht said the mayor and MSA Professional Services received pre-approval to get an online application form to acquire the property. Schacht said the next step would be to determine the value of the property. A grant application wouldn’t be submitted until the agreement to purchase the property is in place.
The ARPA funds would be used to get the appraisal completed and to be able to move forward with the next steps of the CDBG-CV application process.
Council Member Dave Hansen asked whether the property owner is bound by the appraisal. Schacht said the owner is not obligated to sell the property, but said “I think we’re all working in good faith.”
After lengthy discussions by council members, the council approved hiring MSA Professional Services for acquisition services and appraisals related to the right-of-way acquisition by the city of the Madison Street parcel for a total estimated fee of $18,000, which will be paid from the ARPA funds previously approved by the Administrative Committee. The funds to acquire the property will be contingent upon receiving the CDBG-CV funds.
The roll call vote was 12-2, with council members Ken Anderson and Mick Fischer voting no.
The Beaver Dam Common Council will hold a public hearing regarding its proposed application for Community Development Block Grant COVID Program funds on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers, 205 S. Lincoln Ave.
Glewen said residents are encouraged to attend, especially those with low to moderate incomes, to learn about the program, to help identify additional community development needs and to comment on the activities proposed to be included in the CBDG application.
A Zoom link will be available at cityofbeaverdam.com.
