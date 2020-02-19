Beaver Dam mayor race fueled higher turnout at the polls

JUNEAU – Dodge County had over 10,000 ballots cast with a 21 percent turnout countywide for an increase in voter turnout from this time two years ago.

“February of 2018 had only 7,473 ballots cast, but the only thing on the ballot was Justice of the Supreme Court,” Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said. “I attribute the increase in the number of ballots cast to the mayor’s race in the city of Beaver Dam.”

Incumbent Mayor Becky Glewen and challenger Jeff Kohman will run against each other in Beaver Dam’s mayoral election in April. Glewen received 1,483 votes, or 57.33 percent. Kohman received 572 votes, or 22.11 percent. Al Winter, who did not receive enough votes to move forward, received 524 votes, or 20.26 percent. There were 8 write-in votes. A total of 2,587 votes were cast in the primary election.

Beaver Dam had 7,995 registered voters out of Dodge County’s 47,237 voters before the election Tuesday, Gibson said.

“Voters can register at the polls on election day in Wisconsin, and I don’t know how many did that yesterday,” Gibson said.

About 32 percent of the registered voters in Beaver Dam voted Tuesday.