Beaver Dam public hearing over proposed new park draws no one

No citizens attended a public hearing Monday night regarding a proposed application for Community Development Block Grant COVID Program funds.

The hearing was available for people to attend in-person or via Zoom.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen and Dianne Wessel of MSA Professional Services were present to identify potential funds and discuss community development needs. The city is looking at the possible property acquisition of 1102 Madison St. using CDBG funds to add a park on the southwest side of town.

According to Dodge County records, the former restaurant property was purchased by Dennis Giese in October 2021 for $91,800 from Landmark Credit Union.

At the Dec. 20 Beaver Dam Common Council meeting, the council approved hiring MSA for acquisition services and appraisals related to the right-of-way acquisition for a total estimated fee of $18,000, which will be paid from ARPA funds. The ARPA funds concentrate on low to moderate income opportunities for communities.

Wessel presented activities proposed for the CBDG activities during the public hearing.