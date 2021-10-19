Beaver Dam's director of administration submits resignation

A top administrative job is open in Beaver Dam’s city government, again.

Director of Administration/City Clerk Zachary Bloom has resigned after less than two years in the position. He was hired in Jan. 2020 with an annual salary of $135,000. His final day on the job will be Nov. 5.

Bloom had replaced Jeff Wiswell, who was hired as a finance director/city clerk in April 2019 making $96,000 a year. Wiswell resigned six months later after a paperwork error caused the city to miss out on $330,000 in funding from the state for its 2020 budget.

Wiswell had taken over following the April 2019 retirement of John Somers, who dedicated 23 years to the position. Somers returned in an interim role prior to Bloom’s hiring to help create the city’s budget and pending approval, will serve in an interim role again starting Nov. 8.

Bloom, a certified public accountant, previously worked as an auditor for the city under a contract for about $30,000 to $40,000 a year. As the director of administration/city clerk, he was able to use that skillset in-house which previous officials did not have.

Mayor Becky Glewen stated Bloom’s diligence and expertise in moving the community forward will be difficult to replace and she wished him well in his future endeavors.