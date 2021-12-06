Beaver Dam's Ward 3 seat filled by Ferree, again

A sense of déjà vu was felt at the Beaver Dam Common Council meeting Monday night as John “Frank” Ferree was sworn in for the second consecutive month to represent Ward 3.

Ferree, Douglas Garczynski and Michael Culver all applied to fill the vacant seat formerly held by Jon Abfall. Abfall stepped down at the end of September due to health reasons and died Nov. 7.

At the Nov. 1 council meeting, the men introduced themselves before the council and answered questions. A secret ballot election followed with 11 council members present. Ferree garnered five votes, while four votes went to Culver and two to Garczynski. Ferree was the top vote getter and declared the winner.

In the days following the meeting, it was discovered both state statutes and city ordinance require a majority vote of council members present to appoint a successor to a vacant seat. City Attorney Maryann Schacht determined the vote was not legally sufficient.

All three candidates chose to be considered again to fill the third ward seat and answered questions before the council Monday. Thirteen council members were present for the roll call vote. Ferree collected nine votes, Culver received three and Garczynski got one.