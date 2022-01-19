Bid awarded for Beaver Dam's South Spring Street project

Ptaschinski Construction was awarded a $2.3 million contract for the reconstruction of a section of South Spring Street at Tuesday night’s Beaver Dam Common Council meeting.

The company submitted the lower of two bids on the project, which runs north from Mill Street to Park Avenue/Front Street.

In 2020, reconstruction of South Spring Street from Mill Street south to the city limits was completed at a cost of $3.7 million. The downtown section of South Spring was planned for 2021, but was delayed to this year when bids came in approximately $1 million higher than initial projections of $1.2 million.

In addition to money budgeted by the city for the road work, funds are available in the streets, storm water, wastewater and water utility capital improvements program accounts and from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation $500,000 grant.

The city received the grant last spring to be used as part of the broader South Spring Street reconstruction project. The grant itself focused on projects with different forms of transportation. Funding will be used toward the road work and the construction of a new pedestrian bridge near The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.