BREAKING: Baraboo police chief investigation concludes no misconduct in personal relationship with city employee

Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf, who was suspended for nearly three months with pay, has returned to work after an investigation into possible misconduct regarding a personal relationship found he had not acted improperly.

According to a press release issued by Mayor Mike Palm around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Schauf had reported to his duties that day after being issued a one-day unpaid suspension for violating a city policy by not reporting that he had responded to a domestic abuse call within the city.

Palm said the investigation was “into the circumstances of a relationship he had with a City department head.”

The city had hired attorney Steve Zach of BoardmanClark law firm in Madison to investigate the matter after Palm suspended Schauf for an unspecified amount of time Sept. 15. Palm said the investigation is complete and Zach found that “No inappropriate conduct took place on or in City property or during City work time; no City electronic communications equipment or network, or other City systems, were used for private, personal communication between the Chief and the employee; and the relationship did not impact the Chief’s or the other employee’s ability to perform City work.”

The release did not name the other employee.